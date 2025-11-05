Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC explained

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC is coming soon.

Players can purchase the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC, and recieve some bonuses straight away. In this Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC we’ll explain what the DLC is, when it will be released, and what to epect.

We’ll also recount everything The Pokémon Company has revealed so far about the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC.

Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Release Date

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC will be released on February 28, 2026.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC takes place after the story of Pokémon Legends Z-A. Game Freak has confirmed that players will have to complete the DLC in order to play the new missions.

According to The Pokémon Company, “Your Lumiose City story continues with Mega Dimension, an upcoming DLC adventure for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A game.”

While the narrative of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC hasn’t been announced, Hoopa’s ability to open portals to new worlds opens the DLC up to being about virtually anything.

While Hoopa was included in the data of Pokémon X and Y, the Pokemon, the Pokémon’s other form, Hoopa Unbound, debuted in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Price

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension will cost $29.99/£24.99

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Story

The Pokémon Company has provided the following plot for the upcoming Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC;

“Spatial distortions have suddenly appeared throughout Lumiose City! These distortions appear to connect to a mysterious space, but the true nature of this strange phenomenon is unknown. It’s up to you and your friends in Team MZ to investigate.”

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC New Pokémon

Hoopa will return as part of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC, Mega Dimension, and it’s expected to be joined by many other returning favourites.

It’s worth mentioning that despite the fact it appears on posters in Lumiose City, Diance is missing from Z-A, as is Mewtwo (and its Mega Forms), Latios and Latias (and their respective Megas) so it’s likely they’ll all return.

The three Hoen starters, Treeko, Torchic, and Mudkip, also received Mega Evolutions in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert are all missing from Pokémon Legends Z-A. Since the Hoen Megas, Mewtwo and Diance are the only currently missing Mega Evolved Pokémon, it’s likely that they will appear.

Rayquaza, Kyogre, and Groudon may also appear. Each of which received a special form in the Ruby and Sapphire remakes on the 3DS. Due to the concept of the DLC, being that Hoopa can sprout portals to other dimensions, it really gives Game Freak the license to do whatever it wants, and potentially include the Hoen Pokémon, or a small portion of Hoen itself.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Mega Evolutions

As shown in the trailer for the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC, new Mega Evolved Pokémon will be introduced. This was revealed via a series of Mega Stones that quickly whizzed towards the screen.

While The Pokémon Company hasn’t announced any of the Pokémon that will receive these Mega Evolutions, aside from Raichu, from the trailer, it’s expected that around 30 new Mega Evolutions may appear as part of Mega Dimension.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Legendary Pokémon

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC is expected to bring with it several Legendary Pokémon that are missing from the base game.

What’s not clear, however, is how two Legendary Pokémon, Diancie and Mewtwo, will be handled. Data within the game suggests that encounters with the two Pokémon may be released as sidequests before the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC, and there’s a chance that even more Legendary Pokémon are introduced as part of Mega Dimension, but we will update this guide when we know more.