Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC release date, new Pokemon, setting

What is the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC release date?

That’s one of the many questions we’ll answer in this complete overview of the upcoming expansion to Pokémon Legends Z-A.

If you pre-purchase the Mega Dimension DLC, you can receive the Holo-X and Holo-Y Apparel Sets in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

So read on and find out everything you need to know about Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Release Date

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension will be released on February 28, 2026.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension takes place after the story of Pokémon Legends Z-A. Game Freak has confirmed that players will have to complete the DLC in order to play the new missions.

While the narrative of the DLC hasn’t been announced, Hoopa’s ability to open portals to new worlds opens the DLC up to being about virtually anything.

While Hoopa was included in the data of Pokémon X and Y, the Pokemon, the Pokemon’s other form, Hoopa Unbound, debuted in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC New Pokémon

Hoopa will return as part of Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, and it’s expected to be joined by many other returning favourites.

It’s worth mentioning that despite the fact it appears on posters in Lumiose City, Diance is missing from Z-A, as is Mewtwo (and its Mega Forms), Latios and Latias (and their respective Megas) so it’s likely they’ll all return.

Rayquaza, Kyogre, and Groudon may also appear. Each of which received a special form in the Ruby and Sapphire remakes on the 3DS. Due to the concept of the DLC, being that Hoopa can sprout portals to other dimensions, it really gives Game Freak the license to do whatever it wants, and potentially include the Hoen Pokémon, or a small portion of Hoen itself.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC New Mega Evolutions

As shown in the trailer for Mega Dimension, new Mega Evolved Pokémon will be introduced. This was revealed via a series of Mega Stones that quickly whizzed towards the screen. While The Pokémon Company hasn’t announced any of the Pokémon that will receive these Mega Evolutions, aside from Raichu, from the trailer, it’s expected that around 30 new Mega Evolutions may appear as part of Mega Dimension.