Pokémon Legends Z-A: Mable’s Reseach All Rewards
All of Mable’s research rewards in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Wondering what all the rewards are for the Research Tasks in Pokémon Legends Z-A?
Research tasks return in Pokémon Legends Z-A. This time, they’re given to the player by Mable. While Pokémon Legends Arceus was about creating the first Pokédex, Z-A’s research tasks include cataloging the Wild Zones, defeating trainers, and more.
In this guide, we’ve listed every reward that you can get from Mable’s research.
In order to redeem the rewards for Mable’s research, simply open the Mable’s research menu, and you’ll automatically receive the items. You can only receive one of each item.
- Level 2 – Rock Smash
- Level 3 – Mud Shot
- Level 4 – Protect
- Level 5 – Thunder Fang
- Level 6 – Fire Fang
- Level 7 – Ice Fang
- Level 8 – Whirlpool
- Level 9 – Shadow Claw
- Level 10 – Exp. Candy S
- Level 11 – Light Screen
- Level 12 – Giga Drain
- Level 13 – Ice Punch
- Level 14 – Psyshock
- Level 15 – Thunder Punch
- Level 16 – Double Team
- Level 17 – Fire Punch
- Level 18 – Bulldoze
- Level 19 – U-Turn
- Level 20 – Zen Headbutt
- Level 21 – Swords Dance
- Level 22 – Flash Cannon
- Level 23 – Rock Slide
- Level 24 – Thunderbolt
- Level 25 – Exp. Candy M
- Level 26 – Calm Mind
- Level 27 – Poison Jab
- Level 28 – Heat Wave
- Level 29 – Surf
- Level 30 – Iron Tail
- Level 31 – Heal Block
- Level 32 – Sludge Bomb
- Level 33 – Thunder
- Level 34 – Earthquake
- Level 35 – Giga Impact
- Level 36 – Bottle Cap
- Level 37 – Close Combat
- Level 38 – Nasty Plot
- Level 39 – Solar Beam
- Level 40 – Hydro Pump
- Level 41 – Fire Blast
- Level 42 – Blizzard
- Level 43 – Exp. Candy L
- Level 44 – Focus Blast
- Level 45 – Overheat
- Level 46 – Outrage
- Level 47 – Exp. Candy L
- Level 48 – Gold Bottle Cap
- Level 49 – Master Ball
- Level 50 – Shiny Charm
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.