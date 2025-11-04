This Pokémon Legends Z-A Legendary Pokémon guide will show you how to find and catch Zygarde, Xerneas, and Yvetal in the latest Pokémon game.

The three legendary Pokémon show up multiple times during the story, but you won’t be able to actually catch them until late in the Pokémon Legends Z-A campaign.

Beyond Zygarde, Xerneas, and Yvetal, we know that the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension will see the return of Hoopa, another Legendary Pokémon.

In this guide, we’ll explain how to get all three Pokémon Legends Z-A Legendary Pokémon and which Pokémon Legends Z-A Legendary Pokémon we expect to see in forthcoming DLC.

All Legendary Pokémon in Legends Z-A

Xerneas





Xerneas is likely to be the firstyou find.

Xerneas can only be caught in the post-game, as part of a mission that you’ll be given once you return to Hotel Z following the conclusion of Pokémon Legends Z-A.

To begin the mission, The One That Gives, speak to Mable at the Pokémon Research Lab in the south of the city. She’ll chat to you about the two Legendary Kalos Pokémon, and ask you which you want to go after first. If you select The One That Gives, you’ll be sent to knock out, or catch three wild Alpha Pokémon.

These three Wild Alpha Pokémon are:

Steelix in Wild Zone 3

Gallade in Wild Zone 5

Pangoro in Wild Zone 9

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be sent to Wild Zone 11 to take on the fight. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to catch Xerneas on your first try; the game will automatically repeat the encounter until you catch it.

The Legendary Pokémon can be encountered at Level 75, so be prepared. For a more detailed explanation, check out our detailed guide on where to get Xerneas in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Yveltal

Yveltal is likely to be the second Pokémon Legends Z-A Legendary Pokémon that you encounter in the game, although if you want, you can do this part of the quest before you do the Xerneas quest.

The second part of the two missions, The One that Takes, is focused on Mega Evolutions.

This time, your task is to take on three Rogue Mega Evolution battles that you’ve already completed as part of the main story. The biggest difference here is that you don’t have an AI partner alongside you.

They are:

Mega Victreebel

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Hawlucha

Once you’ve completed all of these Rogue Mega Evolution battles, you’ll be sent after Yveltal. Yveltal spawns on the roof of the Galerie de la Lune, on the large circular dome in the middle of the area. If you’re in the right spot, you’ll trigger a cutscene that will see Yveltal fly into the area.

The Legendary Pokémon can be encountered at Level 75, so be prepared. For a more detailed explanation, check out our detailed guide on where to get Yveltal in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Zygarde

Zygarde is the final Pokémon Legends Z-A Legendary Pokémon.

To trigger the Zygarde fight, have both Xerneas and Yveltal (though you don’t need them in your party) and return to Hotel Z.

Doing this will trigger a battle with L, the highest-rated trainer battle in the game. This battle is the last barrier before taking on Zygarde.

L has the following Pokémon in his team:

Pyroar

Florges

Sableye

Garbodor

Noivern

Gyarados

All of L’s Pokémon are Level 78, other than his ace, Gyarados, which is at Level 80. L’s Gyarados also Mega Evolves during this battle, so be prepared.

Once you’ve defeated L, he’ll tell you that Zygarde is waiting for you under the tower in Wild Zone 20. Zygarde will stay there until you have triggered the fight, and will also overwrite the Alpha spawns in Wild Zone 20.

Zygarde is a three-part fight in the same style as the Rogue Mega Evolution fights during the main game.

The Legendary Pokémon can be encountered at Level 84, so be prepared. This makes Zygarde the highest-rated Legendary Pokémon encounter in any game, and one of the highest-rated wild encounters ever.

For a more detailed explanation, check out our detailed guide on where to get Zygarde in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Missing and potential DLC Legendary Pokémon

Many Pokémon Legends Z-A Legendary Pokémon that players expected to find are currently missing. Not only Kalos Mythical Pokémon, but some Legendary Pokémon that received Mega Evolutions in Pokémon X & Y.

Hoopa

While Hoopa isn’t currently available in Pokémon Legends Z-A, it has been confirmed that Hoopa will return as part of the game’s DLC.

For more information about Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, check out our extensive guide.

Diancie

Diancie appears in a portrait in Pokémon Legends Z-A, but is not currently obtainable.

Diancie debuted as an event Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A, and would later receive a Mega Evolution.

We expect Diancie to join the ranks of Pokémon Legends Z-A Legendary Pokémon shortly. For more on when to expect Diancie, check out our guide.

Mewtwo

Mewtwo is missing from Pokémon Legends Z-A, despite being one of the main Legendary Pokémon featured in Pokémon X & Pokémon Y.

In Pokémon X & Y, Mewtwo appeared in the Pokémon Village after defeating the Elite Four.

Mewtwo had two different Mega Evolutions, Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y.

We expect Mewtwo to appear in Pokémon Legends Z-A soon. For more information on when we expect the Kanto Legendary to appear, check out our extensive guide.

Latias/Latios

Mega Latias and Mega Latios are both missing from Pokémon Legends Z-A. Due to their status as roaming Pokémon, there’s no reason why they couldn’t appear in the upcoming Mega Dimension DLC.

Mega Rayquaza

Like Mega Latias and Mega Latios, the other Legendary Hoen Mega doesn’t appear in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

That’s all the Pokémon Legends Z-A Legendary Pokémon. We’ll update this guide when more information becomes available about what Pokémon Legends Z-A Legendary Pokémon will be added to the Mega Dimension DLC.