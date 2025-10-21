Pokemon Legends Z-A Klefki’s Lost Key Walkthrough
Wondering where to find Klefki’s Lost Key in the Pokemon Legends Z-A side mission?
Klefki’s Lost Key is one of the final side missions in Pokémon Legends Z-A.
In this walkthrough, we’ll show you where to go to start Klefki’s Lost Key, and how to complete the side mission. We’ll also tell you when in the game you’ll unlock the Klefki’s Lost Key side mission.
The reward for Klefki’s Lost Key is a Nugget, which you can sell at Pokémon Centers for a high price.
How to start Klefki’s Lost Key
Klefki’s Lost Key can be started following the completion of Main Mission 35. To start the side quest, find Klefki’s Lost Key in your side mission list on the menu screen. The character that gives you the request can be found on North Boulevard.
Klefki’s Lost Key Walkthrough
Cadena, the trainer who gives you this quest, will tell you than she is looking for a key that Klefki dropped somewhere. Like a few other quests, Klefki’s Lost Key doesn’t give you a map marker to go to, instead, you get clues. The clue from Cadena is that she lost the key in a Battle Court, near a Hair Salon and a Cafe.
To put you out of your misery, the location you are looking for is in Vert Sector 9, near the Stone Emporium and the Pokémon Center.
Head to the Battle Court, and a cutscene will begin. Cadena will appear. Thank you for finding what she is looking for. That’s it, that’s how you complete Klefki’s Lost Key in Pokémon Legends Z-A.