Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides Hub
Everything you need to know about Pokemon Legends Z-A
Pokémon Legends Z-A is finally here, and VGC has all the guides to help you on your journey through Lumiose City. In our Pokémon Legends Z-A guides hub, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Wild Zones, tips for some tricky side missions, and the locations of rare Pokémon.
We’ll be regularly updating this hub with guides until we’ve covered every inch of Lumiose City. So check back as you’re playing through the game. Once you reach the end credits of Pokemon Legends Z-A, head to the bottom of the page for endgame guides and Legendary Pokemon locations.
Wild Zones
Here you’ll find complete guides to every Wild Zone in Pokémon Legends Z-A.
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 2 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 3 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 4 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 5 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 6 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 7 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 8 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 9 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 10 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 11 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 13 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 14 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 15 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 16 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 17 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 18 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19 Pokemon and how to unlock
- Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Pokemon and how to unlock
Rare Pokemon Locations
Here you’ll find the location of hard-to-find Pokemon.
- Riolu Location: Where to find Riolu in Pokemon Legends Z-A
- Dratini Location: Where to find Dratini in Pokemon Legends Z-A
- Pokémon Legends Z-A: All Eeveelution methods
- Eevee Location: Where to find Eevee in Pokemon Legends Z-A
- Pokémon Legends Z-A: Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur location
- Pokemon Legends Z-A Froakie location: How to get Froakie in Pokemon Legends Z-A
- Pokemon Legends Z-A All Mega Evolutions
Side Missions
Here you’ll find walkthroughs of some of the trickier side quests in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
- Pokemon Legends Z-A Guidance from a Yoga Master Walkthrough
- Pokemon Legends Z-A Get Well Fennekin Walkthrough
Postgame and Legendary Pokemon
Here you’ll find guides on where to find the Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You’ll also find guides about what you can do once the credits have rolled in Z-A.