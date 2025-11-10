Here’s where to find Goomy in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

In this guide, we’ll show you where to find Goomy in Pokémon Legends Z-A, as well as how to evolve the elusive Dragon-type Pokémon. Once you have your Goomy, and you’ve evolved it into Sliggoo via levelling up, check out our guide on how to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra.

So read on to find out where to find Goomy in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Where to find Goomy in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Goomy can only be found in its normal form in Pokémon Legends Z-A in the Lumiose Sewers.

You gain access to the Lumiose Sewers as part of the main quest, and then, after you’ve finished all your quests in the sewers, you can re-access them throughout the game, and in the post-game.

To find Goomy, head down to the Lumiose Sewers and run forward until you hit a wall. You should have a path open to you on your right. Run down this path and you’ll see a small gap that you need to cross, with an ice obstacle. Hit the ice obstacle with a fire-type move, and it’ll melt and form a bridge.

On the other side of this bridge, you’ll find the only current standard spawn of Goomy. Typically only one Goomy appears in this spot.

If you’re looking for Alpha Goomy, when it is raining, it is possible to spot Alpha Goomy by the Saison Canal.

How to Shiny Hunt Goomy in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Image via Serebii.

Goomy can be Shiny Hunted in Pokémon Legends Z-A in Lumoise Sewers. This hunt evolves running back and forth from the Goomy spawn to make it naturally despawn and respawn, rather than forcing it with a door or a bench.

Head down into the Lumiose Sewers, and you’ll be faced with the long corridor. You already know that Goomy can be found in the room on the right, at the very end of the corridor, so all you’re going to do in his hunt it to run to the end of the corridor, which is close enough to spawn Goomy, and run all way back.

Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A despawn around 50 meters away from the player. You can check how far away you are by leaving a map marker on Goomy’s spawn point. All you need to do is run back and forth, up and down this corridor, and then eventually, you’ll get a Shiny Goomy spawn. It’s likely that you’ll also get a Patrat or an Inkay Shiny spawn while you’re waiting for Goomy to appear.