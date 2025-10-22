Pokemon Legends Z-A Goomy Location: Where to find Goomy in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Goomy can be found in two spots in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

The Dragon-type Pokémon, which debuted in the Pokémon series in Pokémon X & Y, can be found in the mid-to-late game of Pokémon X & Y. It evolves into Sliggoo and then eventually, Goodra.

In this guide, we’ll show you where to find Goomy in-game, as well as tell you where you’ll find an Alpha Goomy. Once you have your Goomy, and you’ve evolved it into Sliggoo via levelling up, check out our guide on how to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra.

So read on to find out where to find Goomy in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Where to find Goomy in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Goomy can only be found in its normal form in Pokémon Legends Z-A in the Lumiose Sewers.

You gain access to the Lumiose Sewers as part of the main quest, and then, after you’ve finished all your quests in the sewers, you can re-access them throughout the game, and in the post-game.

To find Goomy, head down to the Lumiose Sewers and run forward until you hit a wall. You should have a path open to you on your right. Run down this path and you’ll see a small gap that you need to cross, with an ice obstacle. Hit the ice obstacle with a fire-type move, and it’ll melt and form a bridge.

On the other side of this bridge, you’ll find the only current standard spawn of Goomy. Typically only one Goomy appears in this spot.

If you’re looking for Alpha Goomy, when it is raining, it is possible to spot Alpha Goomy by the Saison Canal.