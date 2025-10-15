Pokémon Legends Z-A Furfrou forms: How to change Furfrou forms

Wondering how to change the form of yoru Furfrou in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Furfrou is one of the most unique Pokemon in the series due to the number of forms it has. You may have noticed while playing Pokemon Legends Z-A that many different Furfrou walk around Lumoise City, however when you are able to catch Furfrou, it will also just be it’s normal form.

In Pokemon X&Y, Furfrou’s form was changed by visiting the Friseur Furfrou store, whoever in Pokemon Legends Z-A, that has changed. In this guide we’ll show you where to go to change your Furfrou’s appearance, and in-game images of all 10 of the different forms of the Pokemon.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Furfrou forms: How to change Furfrou forms

In order to unlock Furfrou trims, you’ll have to complete a short sidequest for a trainer with a Scyther. You can see in the map below where to find the sidequest.

Once this is finished, you can transform your Furfrou as many times as you like, each time it will cost 500 PokeDollars. Once you’ve unlocked a form, it can be viewed in the PokeDex.

Furfrou Natural Form

Furfrou Heart Trim Form

Furfrou Star Trim Form

Furfrou Diamond Trim Form

Furfrou Debutante Trim Form

Furfrou Matron Trim Form

Furfrou Dandy Trim Form

Furfrou La Reine Form

Furfrou Kabuki Trim Form

Furfrou Pharaoh Trim Form