Pokémon Legends Z-A Fossil Shiny Hunting: How to find Shiny Fossil Pokémon

Looking for Pokémon Legends Z-A Fossil Shiny Hunting methods?

Pokémon Legends Z-A Fossil Shiny Hunting is very easy; in fact, Pokémon Legends Z-A is probably the game with the easiest Fossil shiny hunting.

In this Pokémon Legends Z-A Fossil Shiny Hunting guide, we’ll explain how it works, what you’ll need to get started, and how you can make it even easier with certain equipment.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Fossil Shiny Hunting: Where to buy Fossils

Fossils can be purchased from the Stone Emporium in the middle of Lumiose City. They are fairly expensive.

You can do this method with just one of the stones you want to shiny hunt, but we recommend getting 10 to 20 of them to make this more efficient.

The three Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Fossils are Tyrunt, Amaura, and Aerodactyl.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Fossil Shiny Hunting: Where to restore Fossils

Fossils can be restored at the Pokémon Research Lab at the south of Lumiose City. This is the same building with Mable in it, so you’ve certainly been here before. The guy who restores Fossils is on the middle floor.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Fossil Shiny Hunting: Reset Method

The idea of this method is to restore every Pokémon fossil you have into an empty box, and then check the box to see if any of them are Shiny. MAKE SURE YOU MAKE A HARD SAVE BEFORE YOU BEGIN RESTORING. Once you’ve restored all your fossils, check if any of them are shiny, and if they aren’t, simply turn off your game and turn it back on, and you’ll still have all of your Fossils, which you can check again.

Annoyingly, even with the Shiny Charm, the Shiny Odds for the Fossil Pokémon are still 1/4096, but this is the fastest way to hunt for them. It takes around 5 minutes to restore a box full of Fossils if you keep spamming A.

If you have a turbo controller, you can get it to spam A over and over, and then just periodically check it. This works best if you only have one type of Fossil in your inventory, so that you don’t accidentally use the wrong one. Once you have your shiny, sell the remaining Pokémon fossils.