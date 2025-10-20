Pokemon Legends Z-A Finding a Place for Heliolisk Walkthrough
How to complete the Finding a Place for Heliolisk side mission
Wondering where to go when Finding a Place for Heliolisk as part of Side Mission 93 in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Finding a Place for Heliolisk is a late side mission in the game, and can only be unlocked once you’ve finished a late-game main mission.
The quest tasks you with finding a place for Heliolisk and his trainer to hang out. In this guide we’ll show you exactly where to go to complete this quest, as it can be tricky. We’ll also list the rewards for Finding a Place for Heliolisk, which will aid you in getting your very own Heliolisk!
How to unlock Finding a Place for Heliolisk in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Finding a Place for Heliolisk is unlocked once you’ve begun side mission 31. To begin the mission, you should head to the Bleu District. Once there, head to Cafe Soleil, and you’ll find Heliolisk hanging around with his trainer.
The side mission requester is looking for a place to share with his Heliolisk. To complete this mission, help him find a perfect spot based on his exacting conditions.
Finding a Place for Heliolisk
To find the place, head to Cafe Gallant in the Bleu Sector, near the center of the map.
If you look at the image above, you’ll see the rooftop you need to climb in order to complete the side mission. Helpfully, there’s a ladder attatched to the building, simply climb it, at any point of the day, and then a cutscene will begin, completing the mission.
As a reward for completing Finding a Place for Heliolisk, you’ll be given a Sun Stone, which you can use on Helioptile in order to evolve into Heliolosk. You’ll also get some experience items.