Pokemon Legends Z-A Exploring the Scents of Spritzee: Where to get Cheri, Tamato and Occa Berries

Wondering where to get the Cheri Berries, Tamato Berries and Occa Berries for the Exploring the Scents of Spritzee side quest?

Exploring the Scents of Spritzee is one of the game’s final side missions, Side Mission 112. Exploring the Scents of Spritzee not only gives you a large cash reward, but also some helpful items.

However, when Exploring the Scents of Spritzee begins, you’re given very little indication of where to go to collect the berries, so this guide explains where you should go.

How to unlock Exploring the Scents of Spritzee

Exploring the Scents of Spritzee is part of the final batch of sidequests that are unlocked when you begin Main Mission 37.

Once you’re at that part in the game, head to the Saison Canal. There is a Pokemon Center that you can fly or, you can fly to Wild Zone 14, the entrance to which lands you just next to the mission giver. Speak to them and they’ll explain to you that they are absolutely desperate for berries.

Exploring the Scents of Spritzee: Where to find the berries

In order to find the Cheri Berries, Tamato Berries and Occa Berries, you need to head to two different locations.

You can find the berries at the vendors in Wild Zone 8, but also north of Restaurant Le Nah, at one of the stalls. There are stalls throughout the game that sells berries, but we know for a fact the ones we have listed contain the Cheri, Tamato and Occa Berries that you need to complete the quest.

Once you have them, head back to the quest giver, and she’ll reward you with money, a Modest Mint, and large experience candy.