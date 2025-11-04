Pokémon Legends Z-A Eevee: Where to find Eevee in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Eevee returns in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Few Pokémon not named Pikachu have maintained a level of popularity similar to that of Eevee. In this Pokémon Legends Z-A Eevee guide, we’ll show you everywhere you can find Eevee in the game.

This Pokémon Legends Z-A Eevee guide will not only show you the Wild Zones that Eevee can spawn in, but also give you information about Eevee’s static spawns which are throughout the map.

Read on to find out where to catch Eevee in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Eevee Location

Eevee can be found as a consistent encounter in Wild Zone 19.

Wild Zone 19 is the second-last Wild Zone that is unlocked, and it is accessible just before the game’s final mission. This Wild Zone also includes Furfrou, Drampa, Cleffa, Clefairy and Audino.

Eevee specifically spawns in two locations in Wild Zone 19. The first is in between bushes that are locked off via thick branches. These branches can be destroyed with a fire type move.

The second location, which you can see in the image below, where our character is standing, is a random spawn, which is dependent on the time of the day and the weather. Eevee will always appear in one of the two locations.

Eevee Overworld locations

Eevee is also an overworld spawn. You can find Eevee fairly early in the game at the top of a scaffolding near Wild Zone 1.

There are several benches in the area, which means Shiny Hunting Eevee is very possible and much easier here.

Obviously, once you’ve found as many Eevees as you are looking for, it’s time to evolve it.

Check out our full Pokémon Legends Z-A Eevee evolution guide.