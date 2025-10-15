Pokémon Legends Z-A Eevee Location: Where to find Eevee in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Looking for Eevee in Pokémon Legends Z-A? We’ve got you covered.

Like with every new entry in the Pokémon franchise, players are desperate to find some of their favourite monsters. Few are as popular as Eevee. First introduced in Generation 1, Eevee’s popularity has grown in the last decade, both with fans, and prominence from The Pokémon Company. So much so, that it starred in its own game.

Due to the popularity of Eevee and its Eeveelution, it’s likely to feature in every Pokémon game going forward, and Pokémon Legends Z-A is now an exception. Since Z-A is set in Kalos, and the most recent new Eeveelution, Sylveon, is also from Kalos, it was natural that Eevee would appear. However, as you’ll see in this guide, it’s not a Pokémon you’re going to be able to get right away.

Read on to find out where to catch Eevee in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Pokémon Legends Z-A: Where to find Eevee in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Eevee can be found as a consistent encounter in Wild Zone 19. As the name might suggest, this is the last Wild Zone you unlock before the last act of the game. We won’t be going into spoilers about how it’s unlocked, but this is where you can consistently find it.

You can also find Eevee on rooftops, as a random encounter, usually with a level of around 16. We’re still collecting data on the specific rooftops that house Eevee and will update this guide with a complete list.

It’s worth noting that when found on rooftops, Eevee is a flee Pokémon, meaning it will run away and disappear if you don’t catch it quickly enough.