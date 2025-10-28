Pokémon Legends Z-A Dratini Location: Where to find Dratini and Shiny

Looking for Dratini in Pokémon Legends Z-A? This guide will tell you everything you need to find the Dratini location and also how to hunt for its Shiny version.

Dratini’s location can be found very early in Pokémon Legends Z-A, if you know where to look for it.

In order to get Dragonite, you’re going to need Dratini, which is one of the most elusive Pokémon in the game. However, in this guide, we’ll show you exactly where it spawns.

So read on to find out where to find the Dratini location in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Dratini location in Pokémon Legends Z-A

The first, easiest spot to find Dratini is in the Vert Sector, on top of Restaurant Le Nah.

To find it, fast travel to Restaurant Le Nah, and then turn around. You’ll see a ladder that will take you up to a rooftop. Turn around and you’ll see Dratini sitting on the roof of the restaurant. Roll/glide your way to the roof, but make sure not to engage the Pokémon, as it may flee.

If you’re lucky enough to encounter an Alpha Dratini, it won’t flee even if you battle it.

Dratini’s location can be found on other rooftops, too. One consistent spot is near the Jaune Plaza, which also doubles as Wild Zone 8. Head to Jaune Sector 3, and make your way up to the roof you can see in the image below.

The issue with catching Dratini is that it has a very low catch rate and will instantly flee as soon as it notices you. Once it’s gone, you’ll have to wait for it to respawn, which typically happens after a day.

In order to access this rooftop, you’ll have to get access to the Roto-Glide, which you’ll get as part of the main story after a few hours. You’ll need to platform onto the rooftop from the adjascent roof as shown in the map below.

You’ll be able to see the Dratini from a few rooftops away, so you’ll know you’re going in the right direction.

What makes things slightly more annoying is the Alpha Flabebe that is usually near Dratini. Our advice to just ignore this and focus on trying to catch Dratini. For your best chance, quickly knock it out, and then stand behind it with an Ultra Ball.

How to Shiny Hunt Dratini in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Image via Serebii.

The easiest spot to Shiny Hunt Dratini is in the Vert Sector, on top of Restaurant Le Nah.

The best way to hunt Shiny Dratini is to use the fast travel method. As the name may imply, all you need to do is open the map, and then travel to Restaurant Le Nah over and over. Since every time you respawn, you’ll be in the range of Dratini, you’re re-rolling your chance of finding a Shiny Dratini.

You should be close enough to hear the Shiny noise when you appear, but there’s a chance it won’t trigger even if a Shiny Dratini is there. Simply climb the ladder on the building opposite and have a look to see if you have your pink dragon.

Like with all Shiny Pokémon, Shiny Dratini won’t despawn unless you somehow spawn a further 10 Shiny Pokémon, which isn’t likely.