Pokémon Legends Z-A Dratini Location: Where to find Dratini in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Looking for Dratini in Pokémon Legends Z-A? This guide will show you Dratini’s exact location.

Pokémon Legends Z-A is out now, bringing with it hundreds of classic Pokémon from across the series. This includes classic Pokémon that now have Mega Evolutions in Legends Z-A. One example of this is Mega Dragonite, which was announced prior to the release of Z-A.

In order to get Dragonite, you’re going to need Dratini, which is one of the most elusive Pokémon in the game. However, in this guide, we’ll show you exactly where it spawns. So read on to find out where to find Dratini in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Where to find Dratini in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Dratini can be found on several rooftops as a random spawn, but we’ve found one roof that will consistently spawn a Dratini.

The issue with catching Dratini is that it’s got a very low catch rate, and it will instantly flee as soon as it notices you. Once it’s gone, you’ll have to wait for it to respawn, which typically happens after a day.

In order to access this rooftop, you’ll have to get access to the Roto-Glide, which you’ll get as part of the main story after a few hours. You’ll need to platform onto the rooftop from the adjascent roof as shown in the map below.

You’ll be able to see the Dratini from a few rooftops away, so you’ll know you’re going in the right direction. What makes things slightly more annoying is the Alpha Flabebe that is usually near Dratini. Our advice to just ignore this and focus on trying to catch Dratini. For your best chance, quickly knock it out, and then stand behind it with an Ultra Ball.