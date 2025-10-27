Pokémon Legends Z-A Diancie Location: How to get Diancie in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Wondering where Diancie is in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

Diancie is a mythical Pokémon that debuted in the Pokémon X & Y era, as an event Pokémon. Diancie, which is native to Kalos, is depicted in a portrait in Pokémon Legends Z-A, but what about actually catching the Pokémon?

You can find an image of Diancie in the Lumiose City museum, but is there more to it than this offhand reference?

In this guide, we’ll explain what’s going on with Diancie in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

VGC's Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides

How to get Diancie in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Diancie is not currently available in Pokémon Legends Z-A, but we expect that to change.

Diancie is expected to be added to Pokémon Legends Z-A as part of a special side mission. Much like Darkrai and Shaymin in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it’s expected that the way players will be able to access Diancie is via a special in-game mission.

In Pokémon Legends Arceus, these missions were determined by players having save game data from previous Pokémon titles, but currently, there are no save game bonuses in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Data for both Diancie and Mewtwo exists in Pokémon Legends Z-A, but it’s unclear if that data is planned for release soon, or perhaps when the game’s DLC, Mega Dimension, is released.

There are even more Mythical and Legendary Pokémon that are missing from the game that have side mission data associated with them, but it’s currently unknown when they will be released officially for Pokémon Legends Z-A.

It’s also worth wondering when Diancie Mega Stone, which allows it to Mega Evolve into Mega Diancie will be released into the game.