Pokémon Legends Z-A: Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur location

Here’s where to get Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur are three of the most iconic Pokémon ever. As the three original starters, they’re always fan favourites, and thankfully in Z-A, all three are available early in the game.

However, you’ll only get the chance to pick one of the three near the start of the game; rest assured the others are available later, meaning you can fill out your Pokédex, and get their Mega Evolution forms. In this guid,e we’ll show you where to get Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur early, and where they spawn later in the game.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Where to get Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur

Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur are available via an early game side quest. You can trigger this quest by completing research tasks for Mable. Once you’ve completed enough tasks, you’ll reach Level 12. Once you’ve done this, visit a Pokémon Center.

After you’ve healed your Pokémon, Mable will call you with a special mission. However, this isn’t really a mission, but a lovely gift. When you reach Mable’s office, you’ll be confronted by the iconic trio, and lucky for you, one of them is yours to take home.

Speak to Mable and she’ll offer you Charmander, Squirtle, or Bulbasaur. Whichever you pick, you’ll be able to use for the rest of your playthrough.

All three Pokémon will appear in the wild once you’ve finished the game’s main story and unlocked the final Wild Zone. We won’t spoil the details, but once you’ve rolled credits on Pokémon Z-A, the location of all three Kanto starters is pretty clear.