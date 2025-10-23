Pokemon Legends Z-A Breeding: Are breeding and eggs in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

What’s going on with breeding in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

Are you playing Pokémon Legends Z-A and wondering if baby Pokémon, eggs or breeding are in the game? This guide breaks down the changes to those mechanics and what they’ve been replaced with. We’ll also explain how baby Pokémon fit into the game, and where you’ll find them.

Is breeding in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

No, breeding isn’t in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Like in Pokémon Legend Arceus, Pokémon Legends Z-A doesn’t feature breeding, or the Pokemon Day Care, a common feature in most Pokemon games. While Pokémon Scarlet and Violet replaced the Day Care feature with being able to generate eggs via picnics, nothing like this is in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

While it was perhaps understandable in Pokémon Legends Arceus, the absence of breeding in Pokémon Legends Z-A has left a lot of players cold, especially those who would use breeding methods in order to hunt for Shiny Pokémon.

Are eggs in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

No, eggs are not in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

No breeding, no eggs. While data does exist in the game for the “Egg” image that one would see in their party, it’s believed this is simply a development failsafe, rather than an indication that breeding could be added to Pokémon Legends Z-A.

While we know that Pokémon Legends Z-A will receive DLC, it seems unlikely that eggs will return, as the data to support eggs in Pokémon Legends Z-A, beyond the image, hasn’t been found.

Baby Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Baby Pokémon can be found in the wild in Pokémon Legends Z-A. While there are only a couple of baby Pokémon in the game, like Pichu and Cleffa, each of them can be found in the wild, meaning there would be no Pokedex-related reason to need breeding in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Pichu can be found in Wild Zone 1, and Cleffa can be found in Wild Zone 19.