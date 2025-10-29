Pokémon Legends Z-A Boutique Couture: How to shop at Boutique Couture

Looking to shop at Boutique Couture?

Pokémon Legends Z-A has dozens of clothes shops that are open from the start of the game, but some, like Boutique Couture, require some work. Boutique Couture won’t let you shop there unless you are “truly stylish,” but helpfully, the game doesn’t remotely explain how to achieve such a status.

Boutique Couture is very close to the start of the game, but you’re going to have to play a significant amount of Pokémon Legends Z-A in order to unlock the shop, so in this guide, we’ll explain to you what you need to do.

Where is Boutique Couture in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Boutique Couture can be found on Vernal Avenue.

Boutique Couture is near Wild Zone 1, and near the Stone Emporium. It can be accessed as soon as you have free rein over the open world, but you won’t be able to shop in it.

When approaching the shop you’ll be able to see that the Blazer & Shirt set and the Trench Coat are available for purchase from that shop, but you’ll have to wait several hours before you can get into Boutique Couture.

How to unlock Boutique Couture in Pokémon Legends Z-A

In order to unlock Boutique Couture, you have to progress over halfway through the game’s main story.

Boutique Couture will be unlocked when you complete the mission, Mission 26, “An Invitation from the SBC.”

Once you’ve completed this mission, you can head back to Boutique Couture, and the NPC in front of the shop will be gone, and then you can freely shop for whatever you want.