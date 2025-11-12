Here’s where to find Beldum in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Beldum was first introduced in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, and returns in Pokémon Legends Z-A. In this Pokémon Legends Z-A Beldum Location guide, we’ll show you where to find the Pokémon, as well as the rare wild spawn of its evolution, Metang.

This guide will also show you were to Shiny hunt Beldum, since there is only one location in the game where it is possible.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Beldum Location

Beldum can only be found in Pokémon Legends Z-A in Lysandre Labs, in the basement of Lysandre Cafe.

You’ll get access to Lysandre Labs as you continue to play through the game. You won’t be able to access this area or catch Beldum until you complete the quest that sends you here, so don’t worry, you won’t miss it.

Once inside Lysandre Labs, you’ll find several Wild Pokémon, including Noivern and Houndoom. Head to the room that we’ve marked on the map below, and you’ll find two spawns; typically, they are both Beldum. Beldum is a difficult Pokémon to catch. It doesn’t flee, but it has a low catch-rate, so you’ll be required to use Ultra Balls, or if you’re lucky enough, sneak up on them.

In this same spot, you will occasionally find an Alpha Beldum. Also, as a rare spawn, it is possible that Metang, the evolved form of Beldum, can also appear here. We don’t currently know if Metang can appear as an Alpha Pokémon.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find Beldum in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

How to Shiny Hunt Beldum in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Image via Serebii.

Since Beldum only appears in one area, Lysandre Labs, there is only one area in which you can Shiny Hunt it. In Lysandre Labs there are several yellow teleporters scattered around the area. When the player steps on these, they’ll be sent to another random area in the lab. During the short load involved in moving from one teleporter to another, this actually causes Pokémon spawns to be re-rolled.

In order to re-roll Beldum while attempting to Shiny Hunt it, enter the labs, ignore the first teleporters, and instead head to the right of the area, mazing around the server racks. You’ll see one Houndoom on its own, near a yellow teleporter.

Now, all you need to do is spam A, going back and forth. When you use the teleporter above, you’ll be spawned close to the Beldum spawn point, albeit on the other side of the wall. All you need to do, like most of Pokémon Z-A’s Shiny Hunting methods, is spam this method for a few hours, and then go around to each spawn point and check what has appeared as shiny.

If you’re looking to Shiny Hunt Metagross, you can do so using our guide on how to spawn 6 Alpha Pokémon at once.