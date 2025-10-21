Pokemon Legends Z-A Beldum Location: Where to find Beldum in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Beldum can only be found in one spot in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

The Steel-type Pokémon, which was first introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, returns in Pokemon Legends Z-A. It evolves into Metang, and then eventually Metagross, which has its own Mega Evolution.

In this guide, we’ll show you exactly where to find Beldum in-game, as well as where to find Alpha Beldum and the extremely rare wild Metang encounter. So read on to find out where to find Beldum in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Where to find Beldum in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Beldum can only be found in Pokémon Legends Z-A in Lysandre Labs, in the basement of Lysandre Cafe.

You’ll get access to Lysandre Labs as you continue to play through the game. You won’t be able to access this area or catch Beldum until you complete the quest that sends you here, so don’t worry, you won’t miss it.

Once inside Lysandre Labs, you’ll find several Wild Pokémon, including Noivern and Houndoom. Head to the room that we’ve marked on the map below, and you’ll find two spawns; typically, they are both Beldum. Beldum is a difficult Pokémon to catch. It doesn’t flee, but it has a low catch-rate, so you’ll be required to use Ultra Balls, or if you’re lucky enough, sneak up on them.

In this same spot, you will occasionally find an Alpha Beldum. Also, as a rare spawn, it is possible that Metang, the evolved form of Beldum, can also appear here. We don’t currently know if Metang can appear as an Alpha Pokémon.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find Beldum in Pokémon Legends Z-A.