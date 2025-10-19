Pokemon Legends Z-A All Mega Evolutions: Every Mega Evolution and Mega Stone Locations

Here’s every Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Pokémon Legends Z-A sees the return of Mega Evolution, and also brings some new Mega Evolved versions of Pokémon to the series for the first time.

In this guide, we’ve listed every single Pokémon that can Mega Evolve in Pokémon Legends Z-A, and explained where to get the item that’s required for Mega Evolving them.

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.

If you picked Chikorita as your starter, you’ll be given this stone as part of the story.

Mega Emboar

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.

If you picked Tepig as your starter, you’ll be given this stone as part of the story.

Mega Ferlaligatr

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.

If you picked Totodile as your starter, you’ll be given this stone as part of the story.

Mega Beedril

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Ampharos

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Gyarados

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Barbaracle

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Starmie

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Floette

Mega Stone Location: Mega Floette’s mega stone will be given to the player as part of the quest that also gives the player A-Z’s Floette.

Mega Pyroar

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Clefable

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Alakazam

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Gengar

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.

Mega Scolipede

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Victreebel

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Medicham

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.

Mega Manectric

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Gallade

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Houndoom

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Altaria

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Audino

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Lopunny

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Banette

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Camperupt

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Excadrill

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Garchomp

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.

Mega Sableye

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Mawile

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Lucario

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Slowbro

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Sharpedo

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Eelektross

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Dragonite

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Venusaur

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Charizard X

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.

Mega Blastoise

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Malamar

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Dragalge

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Glalie

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Froslass

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.

Mega Scizor

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.

Mega Pinsir

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Heracross

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Hawlucha

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Scrafty

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Chandelure

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Steelix

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.

Mega Aggron

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Greninja

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be obtained by reaching Rank K in online Ranked Battles.

Mega Falinks

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Chesnaught

At the time of writing, Mega Chesnaught is not available. It will be available via Ranked Battles at a later date.

Mega Skarmory

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.

Mega Delphox

At the time of writing, Mega Chesnaught is not available. It will be available via Ranked Battles at a later date.

Mega Salamance

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.

Mega Drampa

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Metagrosss

Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.

Mega Zygarde

Mega Zygarde is a unique case when it comes to Mega Evolution. Zygarde can only Mega Evolve when it has less than 50% health.

Mega Stone Location: Given to the player as part of the quest to catch Zygarde.