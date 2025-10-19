Pokemon Legends Z-A All Mega Evolutions: Every Mega Evolution and Mega Stone Locations
Every Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A, and where to get them
Here’s every Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends Z-A.
Pokémon Legends Z-A sees the return of Mega Evolution, and also brings some new Mega Evolved versions of Pokémon to the series for the first time.
In this guide, we’ve listed every single Pokémon that can Mega Evolve in Pokémon Legends Z-A, and explained where to get the item that’s required for Mega Evolving them.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides
Wild Zone Complete Guides
- Shiny Pokémon Guide
- Wild Zone 1 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 2 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 3 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 4 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 5 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 6 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 7 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 8 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 9 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 10 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 11 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 12 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 13 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 14 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 15 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 16 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 17 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 18 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 19 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 20 Complete Guide
Shiny Pokémon Guide | Riolu Location | Dratini Location | Mystery Gifts | Eeveelution Guide | Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle locations | Shiny Locked Pokémon Guide | Guidance from a Yoga Master Walkthrough | Canari Quiz Answers | Riolu Evolution | Unlimited Shiny Pokémon Farming |
Pokémon Legends Z-A All Mega Evolutions
Mega Meganium
Wild Zone Complete Guides
- Shiny Pokémon Guide
- Wild Zone 1 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 2 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 3 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 4 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 5 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 6 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 7 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 8 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 9 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 10 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 11 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 12 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 13 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 14 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 15 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 16 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 17 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 18 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 19 Complete Guide
- Wild Zone 20 Complete Guide
Shiny Pokémon Guide | Riolu Location | Dratini Location | Mystery Gifts | Eeveelution Guide | Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle locations | Shiny Locked Pokémon Guide | Guidance from a Yoga Master Walkthrough | Canari Quiz Answers | Riolu Evolution | Unlimited Shiny Pokémon Farming |
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.
If you picked Chikorita as your starter, you’ll be given this stone as part of the story.
Mega Emboar
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.
If you picked Tepig as your starter, you’ll be given this stone as part of the story.
Mega Ferlaligatr
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.
If you picked Totodile as your starter, you’ll be given this stone as part of the story.
Mega Beedril
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Pidgeot
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Ampharos
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Gyarados
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Barbaracle
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Starmie
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Floette
Mega Stone Location: Mega Floette’s mega stone will be given to the player as part of the quest that also gives the player A-Z’s Floette.
Mega Pyroar
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Clefable
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Alakazam
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Gengar
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.
Mega Scolipede
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Victreebel
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Medicham
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.
Mega Manectric
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Gardevoir
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Gallade
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Houndoom
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Altaria
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Audino
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Lopunny
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Banette
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Camperupt
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Excadrill
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Garchomp
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.
Mega Sableye
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Mawile
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Lucario
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Slowbro
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Sharpedo
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Eelektross
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Dragonite
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Venusaur
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Charizard X
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.
Mega Charizard Y
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.
Mega Blastoise
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Malamar
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Dragalge
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Glalie
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Froslass
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Abomasnow
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.
Mega Scizor
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.
Mega Pinsir
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Heracross
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Hawlucha
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Scrafty
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Chandelure
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Aerodactyl
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Steelix
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.
Mega Aggron
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Tyranitar
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Greninja
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be obtained by reaching Rank K in online Ranked Battles.
Mega Falinks
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Chesnaught
At the time of writing, Mega Chesnaught is not available. It will be available via Ranked Battles at a later date.
Mega Skarmory
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone is given to the player for defeating the Rogue Mega Battle as part of the story.
Mega Delphox
At the time of writing, Mega Chesnaught is not available. It will be available via Ranked Battles at a later date.
Mega Salamance
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Kangaskhan
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Stone Emporium.
Mega Drampa
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Metagrosss
Mega Stone Location: This Pokémon’s Mega Stone can be found at the Mega Shard Exchange.
Mega Zygarde
Mega Zygarde is a unique case when it comes to Mega Evolution. Zygarde can only Mega Evolve when it has less than 50% health.
Mega Stone Location: Given to the player as part of the quest to catch Zygarde.