Pokémon Legends Z-A: All Eeveelution methods

Pokémon Legends Z-A is finally here, and with it, dozens of fan-favourite Pokémon have made their return.

Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon ever, thanks to the fact that it can evolve into more forms than any other Pokémon in the franchise. This includes Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Umbreon, Espion, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon.

In this guide, we’ll explain how to obtain every single Eeveelution in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

If you’re struggling to find enough Eevee to complete all of the evolution methods, you can check out our extensive Eevee location guide.

Eevee Evolution: All Eeveelution methods

Flareon

Evolution method: Use a fire stone on an Eevee of any level.

Can Flareon be found in the wild?

Yes, Flareon can be found as an Alpha Pokémon in the post-game.

Vaporeon

Evolution method: Use a water stone on an Eevee of any level.

Can Vaporeon be found in the wild?

Yes, Vaporeon can be found in the post-game as an Alpha Pokémon.

Jolteon

Evolution method: Use a Thunder Stone on an Eevee of any level.

Can Jolteon be found in the wild?

Yes, Jolteon can be found in the post-game as an Alpha Pokémon.

Espeon

Evolution method: Evolve past level 25 during the day with high friendship.

Can Espeon be found in the wild?

No, at the time of writing, Espeon has not been found as an Alpha Pokémon in the post-game.

Umbreon

Evolution method: Evolve past level 25 during the night with high friendship.

Can Umbreon be found in the wild?

No, at the time of writing, Umbreon has not been found in the post-game as an Alpha Pokémon.

Leafeon

Evolution method: Use a Grass Stone on an Eevee of any level.

Can Leafon be found in the wild?

Yes, Leafeon can be found in the post-game as an Alpha Pokémon.

Glaceon

Evolution method: Use an Ice Stone on an Eevee of any level.

Can Glaceon be found in the wild?

Yes, Glaceon can be found in the wild as an Alpha Pokémon in the post-game.

Sylveon

Evolution method: Evolve past level 25 with Eevee knowing one Fairy-type move.

Can Sylveon be found in the wild?

No, at the time of writing, Sylveon hasn’t been found in the wild.