Pokémon Legends Z-A Postgame: Legendary Pokémon, Shiny Charm, secret Mega Evolution

Like all Pokemon games before it, once the credits roll, the adventure isn’t over. Pokémon Legends Z-A has a postgame full of new missions, Legendary Pokémon to catch, and one extremely intense guide.

Read on to find out everything you can do in the post-game in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

What unlocks in the Pokémon Legends Z-A Postgame?

Legendary Pokemon

Once you’ve rolled credits in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you’ll unlock the ability to catch several Legendary Pokemon.

For more information on how to catch Zygarde, Xerneas, and Yveltal, you can check out our Legendary Pokemon guide.

Infinite Royale

Once the credits have rolled, the Infinite Royale will unlock. This is similar to the later stages of the Z-A Royale and will still require the player to earn Challenger’s Tickets and participate in promotional matches.

Since there are no more ranks for the player to be promoted to, the player is given item rewards for winning promotion matches, including battle items and experience items.

Shiny Charm

The Shiny Charm is almost certainly going to be the final thing you acquire in Pokémon Legends Z-A, as the toil required to get it is, frankly, ridiculous. In order to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you need to complete Mable’s research, a task that would be fairly easy were it not for the massive grind that awaits you at the end of it.

One of the challenges in Mable’s Research requires you to complete a certain number of battles. You’ll knock most of these out during the process of completing the game. When we rolled credits, we’d done around 400 or so, with the next challenge milestone being at 500. That’s not the en,d however. Once you’ve completed 500 battles, you must then complete a further 500 in order to unlock the Shiny Charm.

While you can do this by grinding the Z-A Royale, at a maximum of 30 wins per night, it’s going to take a long time. We’re still determining the best way to grind out this massive goal.

For more info on Mable’s Research Tasks, you can check out our extensive guide, and we wish you all the luck in the world with this ridiculous Shiny Charm.

Wild Zone 20

Wild Zone 20 is the final Wild Zone in the game, and replaces Prism Tower on the map. Wild Zone 20 is not only the largest Wild Zone, but it also contains the biggest spread of rare Pokémon, including 9 starters.

For more information on which Pokémon appear in Wild Zone 20, as tips on how to catch them and complete your Pokedex, check out our complete Wild Zone 20 guide.

Final Mega Evolution

The last Pokémon that you’re likely to acquire in Pokémon Legends Z-A, is AZ’s Floette. You may notice that when you complete the game and head back to the hotel, since AZ has popped his clogs, Floette just floats by the back window with nothing to say.

Thankfully, you can add Floette to your team. This is tied in to the Infinite Royale and will require some grinding, but we’ve explained everything you need to know below.

For extensive details on how to get Mega Floette in Pokémon Legends Z-A, and complete your Mega Pokedex, you can check out our extensive guide.