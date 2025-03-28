Pokémon Journey Together Trading Cards: Where to buy Journey Together

Pokémon Journey Together is out today, marking the official return of a beloved mechanic.

Fans are excited about Pokémon Journey Together for many reasons: the new artwork, the special illustration rare cards, and most importantly, the return of trainers’ Pokémon.

Trainer’s Pokémon are special Pokémon that have a specific trainer attached to them. You may remember Trainer’s Pokémon from the Gym Heroes and Gym Challenge sets of the early days of the Pokémon Trading Card game. Cards like Misty’s Gyarados and Blaine’s Moltres are classic examples of the mechanic, and now it’s back in the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Pokémon Journey Together is releasing in multiple products, both traditional and some brand new, so we’ve broken down exactly what is being released, when you’ll be able to get it, and even some product that you may be too late to pick up.

Pokémon Journey Together is now available, so we’ll continue to update this guide with information about restocks, new products going on sale, and when you can expect to see more Pokémon Journey Together products in your local stores. More Pokémon Journey Together products are due next month.

Where to buy Pokémon Journey Together booster packs and more

Pokémon Journey Together is a normal set, which means that unlike Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions, Pokémon Journey Together will be released in booster boxes, and more traditional products. This also means that Pokémon Journey Together is available at all retailers that carry Pokémon cards, such as local card stores and larger supermarkets.

Pokémon Journey Together will be available at:

Pokémon Journey Together: All Journey Together products

Booster packs

Booster Box

Enhanced Booster Box

Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box

Triple Blister

Checkline Blister

Booster Bundle

Collection Boxes

Pokemon Journey Together: Journey Together release date

Pokémon Trading Card Game Journey Together is out now.

Pokémon Journey Together Enhanced Booster Box

The Enhanced Booster Box, which is a brand new product which is being released in the Pokemon Journey Together set comes with a brand-new promo. When the set was announced, the Pokemon Company confirmed that there would be two different kinds of booster boxes for the set when purchasing. Typically, then a normal set is released, the booster packs are released in boxes of 36. These are the boxes you will have seen before at your local card shop, or in a supermarket behind a till.

For Pokemon Journey Together, two versions, the standard and the Enhanced Booster Box are two separate products, with the Enhanced Booster Box being hugely desired. The box is so desired because for the first time ever, it comes with a Special Illustration Rare promo card. The card is N’s Reshiram (pictured above) and for the promo version, it will feature a special Journey Together stamp.

This box was made available for pre-order very briefly before being taken down, so it’s unclear if any more of these boxes will be printed, or if this box will essentially serve as the new version of First Edition from older sets. If the Enhanced Booster Box does come back into stock, it will do so at the Pokemon Center website.

The best chance you have for picking up one of these boxes is to visit your local card store. From VGC’s research, it appears that these stores were given a decent allocation of enhanced boxed, when compared to regular Journey Together Booster Boxes.

Pokémon Journey Together: Journey Together pre-release

Pre-release events for Journey Together took place over the weekend of March 15 at local game stores. For the next set, you can find your local game store and if it is doing a pre-release event or not on the Play! Pokemon website.

The promo cards from these pre-release events are still available in build and battle boxes.