Pokémon Destined Rivals is finally released this week. The highly anticipated Pokémon Trading Card Game set will be widely released, with fans finally able to get their hands on Booster Boxes, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

In this guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Pokémon Destined Rivals, including where to purchase the new set, what you’ll be able to buy, and some of the best cards included in the Pokémon Destined Rivals set.

The official set description for Pokémon Destined Rivals is:

“Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals will see the return of the popular Trainer’s Pokémon mechanic, but with a twist, introducing the infamous Team Rocket — a villainous organisation in the Pokémon world — into the mix.

“Players can choose their allegiance by joining forces with heroic duos like Ethan and Ho-Oh ex or Cynthia and Garchomp ex, or they can embrace mischievous adventure by teaming up with Team Rocket and their Pokémon, such as Mewtwo ex, under Giovanni’s command.”

Pokémon Destined Rivals Trading Cards: Where to buy Destined Rivals

You will be able to purchase the set from all retailers that carry Pokémon cards. Thanks to the fact that Pokémon Destined Rivals is classed as a standard set and not a special one, you won’t be limited to specialist game stores when attempting to pick up cards from the new set.

Pokémon Destined Rivals will be available at:

Pokémon Destined Rivals: All Destined Rivals products

Booster packs

Booster Box

Enhanced Booster Box

Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box

Triple Blister

Checkline Blister

Booster Bundle

Collection Boxes

Pokémon Destined Rivals: Destined Rivals release date

Pokémon Destined Rivals will be released on May 30

Pokémon Destined Rivals: Destined Rivals Enhanced Booster Box

Unlike Journey Together, Pokémon Destined Rivals won’t include an Enhanced Booster Box as part of its product line. It’s currently unknown if the Enhanced Booster Box, which was reintroduced to the Pokémon TCG as part of Journey Together, will be used in future sets.

Pokémon Destined Rivals Best Cards

Thanks to most of the Destined Rivals cards already being released in Japan, we can show off some of the best cards that are in the set, and which cards we expect to be the chase cards when the set lands in English in a few months.

Pokémon Destined Rivals Cynthia’s Garchomp EX SAR

Pokémon Destined Rivals Ethan’s Ho-Oh EX SAR

Pokémon Destined Rivals Misty’s Psyduck AR

Pokémon Destined Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box

Last month, The Pokémon Company opened pre-orders for the Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box, a special version of the Elite Trainer Box that includes a promo card and extra packs.

If you managed to get a pre-order, and it was later cancelled. In that case, it is worth checking your order on the Pokémon Center website, as previously cancelled Pokémon Destined Rivals Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Boxes are being reinstated due to the cancellation of “scalper” orders en masse.

You can learn more about the Destined Rivals Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box here.