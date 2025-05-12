Pokémon Destined Rivals Pre-release: Pre-release date and how to find your local pre-release

Pokémon Destined Rivals Pre-release events are almost here, giving players their first chance to get their hands on the brand-new cards from the Pokémon Destined Rivals set.

The set, which is themed after Team Rocket, is one of the most anticipated sets in years, due to a huge amount of desirable cards, and the return of Trainer’s Pokémon featuring Cynthia, Misty, and more.

The Pokémon Destined Rivals pre-release will be your first chance to get your hands on the new cards, and your chance to pull some of the rarest cards in the set, like Team Rocket’s Mewtwo or Cynthia’s Garchomp.

If you’ve never been to a Pokémon pre-release event before, this guide will give you all the information you need to attend, including what to bring, how to find your local event, the price, and more.

Pokémon Destined Rivals Prerelease: How to find my local prerelease

Pokémon Destined Rivals Pre-release events will only take place at Play Pokémon sanctioned venues, such as your local game store. These events don’t happen at big retailers, as the Play Pokémon program is designed to support smaller stores, hence allowing them to host exclusive events like the Pokémon Destined Rivals Pre-release.

In order to find your local event, your best bet is to check out the Pokémon Events website. This gives you a list of local events, and venues that will hold the Pokémon Journey Together Pre-release. It’s worth noting that this list is not exhaustive or complete and isn’t maintained by Pokémon itself, rather the retailers submit their information to the website.

So it is possible that your local card store will be holding a Pokémon Destined Rivals Pre-release event and not be part of that website.

Pokémon Destined Rivals Pre-release: How much does it cost?

A Pokémon Destined Rivals Pre-release event will typically cost $30/£25.

For this, players get one build and battle box, which includes a pre-built 40-card deck, and three booster packs. From that, players build a deck and play in three rounds of the Pokémon TCG against other players attending the event.

Players who complete three rounds of the event, which are 1vs1 matches against other players, will receive 3 extra booster packs. Winning or losing at the event doesn’t impact who many packs you receive, so as long as you play all of the rounds, you’ll walk away with 7 packs.

Pokémon Destined Rivals Pre-release: What do I need to bring?

In order to attend a Pokémon Destined Rivals Prerelease event, you need a TrainerID, which can be acquired for free on the Play Pokémon website. All that is required is for you to create an account, or sign in to your existing one.

It’s also probably worth bringing some sleeves, as you’ll be playing games with the cards that you acquire through packs, so if you get anything you would like to collect, it’s worth bringing sleeves to protect them.

Pokémon Destined Rivals Pre-release: When is the pre-release?

The Pokémon Company has also confirmed when the Destined Rivals pre-release will take place. Pokémon TCG players will have the opportunity to use the Destined Rivals cards before launch by attending one of the many Prerelease tournaments held as part of the Play! Pokémon program.