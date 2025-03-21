Pokemon Destined Rivals: Pre-order information, Pokemon Center pre-order time

Pokémon Destined Rivals is the next major trading card set from Pokémon, and pre-orders open soon.

The new era of Pokémon trading cards has seen a massive jump in interest in the hobby, and the return of Trainer’s Pokemon is a large part of that. The next standard set from Pokémon following the release of Pokémon Journey Together will be Pokémon Destined Rivals. This set, which will be released in May, will have more Trainer’s Pokémon, and the return of Team Rocket.

We expect pre-orders to go live from Pokémon Destined Rivals very soon, so before they do, check out our guide with all the information you’ll need about the set, when to expect it to be released, and when pre-orders are going to happen. You can also check out the best Pokémon Destined Rivals card that will be included in the set.

Pokémon Destined Rivals Release Date

Pokémon Destined Rivals will be released on May 30, 2025.

You will be able to purchase the set from all retailers that carry Pokemon cards. Thanks to the fact that Pokémon Destined Rivals is classed as a standard set and not a special one, you won’t be limited to specialist game stores when attempting to pick up cards from the new set.

You’ll be able to pick up the new set from:

The Pokémon Center (US/UK)

Walmart

GameStop

Game

Chaos Cards

Magic Madhouse

Target

Smyths Toys

We will update this guide with pre-order links as soon as they are live this week.

Pokémon Destined Rivals Product List

Pokémon Destined Rivals is expected to be released in the following products:

Booster Packs

Booster Boxes

Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon Center Exclusive Elite Trainer Box

Triple-pack blister

Booster Bundle

Build and Battle box

Build and Battle Arena

Pokémon Destined Rivals Best Cards

Thanks to most of the Destined Rivals cards already being released in Japan, we can show off some of the best cards that are in the set, and which cards we expect to be the chase cards when the set lands in English in a few months.

Pokémon Destined Rivals Cynthia’s Garchomp EX SAR

Pokémon Destined Rivals Ethan’s Ho-Oh EX SAR

Pokémon Destined Rivals Misty’s Psyduck AR

Pokémon Destined Rivals Team Rocket

One element of Pokémon Destined Rivals that has yet to be seen is how the next Japanese set, The Glory of Team Rocket, impacts Pokémon Destined Rivals. We know that Team Rocket will feature in Pokémon Destined Rivals, but we don’t know if it’s going to feature “Rocket’s” cards.

We expect a Giovanni’s Mewtwo based on some early concept art. When The Glory of Team Rocket is released in Japan, we will update this guide with more information about what cards we expect to see in this set.

There is also the issue of several trainer decks that have been released in Japan recently. Two decks, each featuring Marnie and Steven, as well as Trainer’s Pokemon for each, weren’t part of the Pokémon Heat Wave Arena set in Japan, and instead were released separately.

It’s expected that Destined Rivals will include these cards, however, the promo cards in the set may be instead released in collection boxes. For Pokémon Journey Together, several collection boxes were produced, but the promo cards in these boxes featured alternate art versions of cards we already had, rather than entirely new cards.

Pokémon Destined Rivals Pre-Order date

Pre-orders for Pokemon Destined Rivals are expected to go live around March 21, late in the afternoon.

This is based off the scheduling for previous pre-order campaigns for trading card game sets. The set typically goes on pre-order the week before the next set is due. As Pokemon Journey Together is going to be released on March 28, we expect Destined Rivals pre-orders soon.

It was previously expected that the set would go on pre-order on the 20th, based on Surging Sparks, and other mainline sets, but it appears that this has now been pushed to Friday, if The Pokemon Company is following its traditional schedule.

The Pokemon Center website has undergone maintenance in advance of the pre-order campaign, as it’s assumed the company is desperate to stop bots and other scalping techniques from taking all of the stock. On Thursday the 20th, The Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection went on sale, however it was very quickly scooped up by bots.