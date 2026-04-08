Pokémon Champions Shiny Pokémon: How to find Shiny Pokémon in Champions

Pokémon Champions Shiny Pokémon have been confirmed to be included in the new game, but how do you find them?

Unlike the usual methods of finding Shiny Pokémon, Pokémon Champions‘ Shiny Pokémon are treated slightly differently.

In this guide, we’ll explain Pokémon Champions Shiny Pokémon, as well as how to recruit them to your team, and whether you can take them out of Pokémon Champions and use them in other games.

Pokémon Champions Shiny Pokémon

Pokémon Champions Shiny Pokémon can be found in the Roster Ranch. This is the part of the game wherein players recruit new members of their team. Players can recruit Pokémon on a temporary or a permanent basis, depending on how much of the game’s VP the players want to spend.

When recruiting a Pokémon from the Roster Ranch, you’ll see an animation that shows off three Pokémon popping up in the wild grass. This is the first indication that you have a special Pokémon.

When the third Pokémon appears in the grass, if you have a Pokémon Champions Shiny Pokémon, you’ll see a special glowing animation appear from the bush, which you can see in the image above.

On the next screen, you’ll be presented with the Pokémon Champions Shiny Pokémon that you’re able to recruit, and you’ll be able to choose if you want to recruit it on a permanent or trial basis (though I doubt many people will go for the trial option).

Once you have your Pokémon Champions Shiny Pokémon, you can use it in battle, or transfer it to Pokémon Home.