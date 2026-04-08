Pokémon Champions Mystery Gift: All Pokémon Champions Mystery Gift Codes

Mystery Gift Codes in Pokémon Champions give players access to free Pokémon as well as bonus items.

Carrying over from the main series, Pokémon Champions Mystery Gifts are limited-time events that give you a leg-up on the competition, via extra VP, or Pokémon that can only be acquired this way.

In this guide, we’ll provide a list of all the currently available Pokémon Champions Mystery Gift codes as well as how to redeem them in the game.

All Pokémon Champions Mystery Gift Codes

The following Pokémon Champions Mystery Gift Codes are currently active in-game:

Machamp

Code: CHAMP10N

Expires: May 8

To celebrate the launch of the game, a special Machamp is available for the next month.

Early Download Bonus Dragonite

Code: None

Players who play Pokémon Champions before May 8 will receive Dragonite, as well as 100 Quick Coupons.

How to redeem Pokémon Champions Mystery Gift Codes

To redeem Pokémon Champions Mystery Gift Codes, you have to follow these steps: