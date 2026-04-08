Pokémon Champions: All Pokémon in Pokémon Champions

Are you looking for all Pokémon in Pokémon Champions? Well, this list has every single one of them.

On this page, you’ll find all the Pokémon that you can bring from Pokémon Home into Pokémon Champions and use in battles against other players. As you’ll soon see, it’s far from the whole roster of available Pokémon in the main series titles.

Below you’ll find all available Pokémon in Pokémon Champions, which we’ll continue to update as more Pokémon are made compatible with the game.

All available Pokémon in Pokémon Champions

The following Pokemon are available in Pokémon Champions: