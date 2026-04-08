Pokémon Champions: All Items in Pokémon Champions
Here’s every item that’s currently in Pokémon Champions
Looking for all items in Pokémon Champions?
Pokemon Champion is out now. The competitive Pokemon battle game allows trainers to bring their Pokemon from other games to Pokémon Champions to compete with players worldwide.
In this guide, we’ve listed all the items in Pokémon Champions that you can purchase in the in-game shop, and how much they all cost.
All Items in Pokémon Champions
The following items are available in Pokémon Champions:
Held Items
- Silk Scarf – 700 VP
- Miracle Seed – 700 VP
- Charcoal – 700 VP
- Mystic Water – 700 VP
- Magnet – 700 VP
- Silver Powder – 700 VP
- Sharp Beak – 700 VP
- Hard Stone – 700 VP
- Poison Barb – 700 VP
- Soft Sand – 700 VP
- Never-Melt Ice – 700 VP
- Black Belt – 700 VP
- Twitsed Spoon – 700 VP
- Spell Tag – 700 VP
- Dragon Fang – 700 VP
- Black Glasses – 700 VP
- Metal Coat – 700 VP
- Fairy Feather- 700 VP
- Metal Herb – 1000 VP
- Shell Bell – 700 VP
- Cheri Berry – 400 VP
- Chesto Berry – 400 VP
- Pecha Berry – 400 VP
- Rawst Berry – 400 VP
- Aspear Berry – 400 VP
- Persim Berry – 400 VP
- Leppa Berry – 400 VP
- Oran Berry – 400 VP
- Chilan Berry – 400 VP
- Rindo Berry – 400 VP
- Occa Berry – 400 VP
- Passho Berry – 400 VP
- Wacan Berry – 400 VP
- Tanga Berry – 400 VP
- Coba Berry – 400 VP
- Charti Berry – 400 VP
- Kebia Berry – 400 VP
- Shuca Berry – 400 VP
- Yache berry – 400 VP
- Chople Berry – 400 VP
- Payapa Berry – 400 VP
- Kasib Berry – 400 VP
- Haban Berry – 400 VP
- Colbur Berry – 400 VP
- Babiri Berry – 400 VP
- Roseli Berry – 400 VP
- Scope Lens – 1000 VP
- Light Ball – 1000 VP
Mega Stones
The following Mega Stones are available to purchase in Pokemon Champions:
- Venusaurite – 2000 VP
- Charizardite Y – 2000 VP
- Charizardite X – 2000 VP
- Blastoisinite – 2000 VP
- Pidgeotite – 2000 VP
- Clefablite – 2000 VP
- Alakazite – 2000 VP
- Victreebelite – 2000 VP
- Slowbronite – 2000 VP
- Gengarite – 2000 VP
- Kangaskhanite – 2000 VP
- Starminite – 2000 VP
- Pinisirite – 2000 VP
- Aerodactylite – 2000 VP
- Dragoninite – 2000 VP
- Meganiumite – 2000 VP
- Fearligite – 2000 VP
- Amorphosite – 2000 VP
- Scizorite – 2000 VP
- Skarmorite – 2000 VP
- Houndoominite – 2000 VP
- Tyranitarite – 2000 VP
- Gardevoirite – 2000 VP
- Sablenite – 2000 VP
- Medichamite – 2000 VP
- Sharpedonite – 2000 VP
- Cameruptite – 2000 VP
- Altarianite – 2000 VP
- Banettite – 2000 VP
- Chimechite – 2000 VP
- Absolite – 2000 VP
- Glalitite – 2000 VP
- Lopunnite – 2000 VP
- Lucarionite- 2000 VP
- Galadite – 2000 VP
- Froslassite – 2000 VP
- Emboarite – 2000 VP
- Excadrite – 2000 VP
- Audinite – 2000 VP
- Chandelurite – 2000 VP
- Golurkite – 2000 VP
- Meowsticite- 2000 VP
- Hawluchanite – 2000 VP
- Crabominite – 2000 VP
- Drampanite – 2000 VP
- Scovillainite – 2000 VP
- Glimmoranite – 2000 VP
Clothing
The following clothing items are currently available:
- Branded Simple T-Shirt (18 colors) – 1500 VP
- Compression Top (5 colors) – 1200 VP
- Shell Top (8 colors) – 800 VP
- Crisscross Tank (8 colors) – 800 VP
- Bicolor Tank (4 colors) – 1500 VP
- Layered Shirt (24 colors) – 2200 VP
- Cropped Tank Top (4 colors) – 1400 VP
- Mesh-Sleeve Crop Top (8 colors) – 3800 VP
- Cropped Windbreaker (8 colors) – 4000 VP
- Sweat Jacket (18 colors) – 2800 VP
- Paisley Sweat Jacket (18 colors) – 3400 VP
- Tracksuit Top (18 colors) – 2400 VP
- Paisley Tracksuit Top (18 colors) – 2600 VP
- Half-Glove (13 colors) – 400 VP
- Tracksuit Bottoms (18 colors) – 2800 VP
- Paisley uit Bottoms (18 colors) – 3600 VP
- Long Tracksuit Shorts (18 colors) – 2500 VP
- Long Paisley Shorts (18 colors) -2700 VP
- Slit Pants (8 colors) – 4000 VP
- Cropped Cargo Pants – 4,400 VP
- Sporty Shorts – 1700 VP
- Short Leggings (5 colors) – 700 VP
- Half-Length Leggings (5 colors) – 1200 VP
- Cropped Leggings (4 colors) – 1700 VP
- Full-Length Leggings (4 colors) – 2000 VP
- Slip-Ons (18 colors) – 1200 VP
- High-Top Sneakers (18 colors) – 4000 VP
- Cross-Band Sneakers (9 colors) – 3200 VP
- Round Bag (18 colors) – 1200 VP
- Beanie (10 colors) – 1300 VP
- Branded Trucker Cap (5 colors) 1800 VP
- Branded Sporty Cap (5 colors) 2200 VP
- Branded Simple Cap (18 colors) 1300 VP
- Paisley Cap (18 colors) 1500 VP
- Wide Headband (9 colors) 600 VP
- Round Sunglasses (4 colors) 1300 VP
- Half-Rim Sunglasses (9 colors) – 1000 VP
- Eye color (12 options) – 500 VP
Animations
The following Pre-Battle Poses and Throwing Styles are available in Pokemon Champions
- Feisty Pose – 3500VP
- Goofy Pose – 3500VP
- Roaring Pose – 3500VP
- Peace Pose – 2500VP
- Dramatic Pose – 2500VP
- Cutesy Pose- 2500VP
- Yawning Pose – 1500 VP
- Cool Pose – 1500 VP
- Weepy Pose – 1500 VP
- Shocked Pose – 500 VP
- Cheery Pose – 500 VP
- Gutsy Pose – -500 VP
- Understated Throwing Style – 5000 VP
- Superstar Throwing Style – 5000 VP
- Macho Throwing Style – 5000 VP
- Cute Style – 3500 VP
- Dignified Style – 3500 VP
- Left-Handed Style – 3500 VP
- Sideways Style – 2000 VP
- Confident Winner Victory Pose – 1500 VP
- Poke Ball-Brandishing Winner – 1500 VP
- Crowd-Loving Winner – 1500 VP
- Gutsy Winner – 1500 VP
Battle Songs
The following Battle Music is currently available in Pokemon Champions
- Battle (Trainer Battle) – Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire – 5000VP
- Battle! (Trainer Battle – Johto) – Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver
- Battle! (Trainer Battle) Pokemon FireRed & PokemonLeafGreen
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