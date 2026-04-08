Pokémon Champions: All Items in Pokémon Champions

Looking for all items in Pokémon Champions?

Pokemon Champion is out now. The competitive Pokemon battle game allows trainers to bring their Pokemon from other games to Pokémon Champions to compete with players worldwide.

In this guide, we’ve listed all the items in Pokémon Champions that you can purchase in the in-game shop, and how much they all cost.

All Items in Pokémon Champions

The following items are available in Pokémon Champions:

Held Items

Silk Scarf – 700 VP

Miracle Seed – 700 VP

Charcoal – 700 VP

Mystic Water – 700 VP

Magnet – 700 VP

Silver Powder – 700 VP

Sharp Beak – 700 VP

Hard Stone – 700 VP

Poison Barb – 700 VP

Soft Sand – 700 VP

Never-Melt Ice – 700 VP

Black Belt – 700 VP

Twitsed Spoon – 700 VP

Spell Tag – 700 VP

Dragon Fang – 700 VP

Black Glasses – 700 VP

Metal Coat – 700 VP

Fairy Feather- 700 VP

Metal Herb – 1000 VP

Shell Bell – 700 VP

Cheri Berry – 400 VP

Chesto Berry – 400 VP

Pecha Berry – 400 VP

Rawst Berry – 400 VP

Aspear Berry – 400 VP

Persim Berry – 400 VP

Leppa Berry – 400 VP

Oran Berry – 400 VP

Chilan Berry – 400 VP

Rindo Berry – 400 VP

Occa Berry – 400 VP

Passho Berry – 400 VP

Wacan Berry – 400 VP

Tanga Berry – 400 VP

Coba Berry – 400 VP

Charti Berry – 400 VP

Kebia Berry – 400 VP

Shuca Berry – 400 VP

Yache berry – 400 VP

Chople Berry – 400 VP

Payapa Berry – 400 VP

Kasib Berry – 400 VP

Haban Berry – 400 VP

Colbur Berry – 400 VP

Babiri Berry – 400 VP

Roseli Berry – 400 VP

Scope Lens – 1000 VP

Light Ball – 1000 VP

Mega Stones

The following Mega Stones are available to purchase in Pokemon Champions:

Venusaurite – 2000 VP

Charizardite Y – 2000 VP

Charizardite X – 2000 VP

Blastoisinite – 2000 VP

Pidgeotite – 2000 VP

Clefablite – 2000 VP

Alakazite – 2000 VP

Victreebelite – 2000 VP

Slowbronite – 2000 VP

Gengarite – 2000 VP

Kangaskhanite – 2000 VP

Starminite – 2000 VP

Pinisirite – 2000 VP

Aerodactylite – 2000 VP

Dragoninite – 2000 VP

Meganiumite – 2000 VP

Fearligite – 2000 VP

Amorphosite – 2000 VP

Scizorite – 2000 VP

Skarmorite – 2000 VP

Houndoominite – 2000 VP

Tyranitarite – 2000 VP

Gardevoirite – 2000 VP

Sablenite – 2000 VP

Medichamite – 2000 VP

Sharpedonite – 2000 VP

Cameruptite – 2000 VP

Altarianite – 2000 VP

Banettite – 2000 VP

Chimechite – 2000 VP

Absolite – 2000 VP

Glalitite – 2000 VP

Lopunnite – 2000 VP

Lucarionite- 2000 VP

Galadite – 2000 VP

Froslassite – 2000 VP

Emboarite – 2000 VP

Excadrite – 2000 VP

Audinite – 2000 VP

Chandelurite – 2000 VP

Golurkite – 2000 VP

Meowsticite- 2000 VP

Hawluchanite – 2000 VP

Crabominite – 2000 VP

Drampanite – 2000 VP

Scovillainite – 2000 VP

Glimmoranite – 2000 VP

Clothing

The following clothing items are currently available:

Branded Simple T-Shirt (18 colors) – 1500 VP

Compression Top (5 colors) – 1200 VP

Shell Top (8 colors) – 800 VP

Crisscross Tank (8 colors) – 800 VP

Bicolor Tank (4 colors) – 1500 VP

Layered Shirt (24 colors) – 2200 VP

Cropped Tank Top (4 colors) – 1400 VP

Mesh-Sleeve Crop Top (8 colors) – 3800 VP

Cropped Windbreaker (8 colors) – 4000 VP

Sweat Jacket (18 colors) – 2800 VP

Paisley Sweat Jacket (18 colors) – 3400 VP

Tracksuit Top (18 colors) – 2400 VP

Paisley Tracksuit Top (18 colors) – 2600 VP

Half-Glove (13 colors) – 400 VP

Tracksuit Bottoms (18 colors) – 2800 VP

Paisley uit Bottoms (18 colors) – 3600 VP

Long Tracksuit Shorts (18 colors) – 2500 VP

Long Paisley Shorts (18 colors) -2700 VP

Slit Pants (8 colors) – 4000 VP

Cropped Cargo Pants – 4,400 VP

Sporty Shorts – 1700 VP

Short Leggings (5 colors) – 700 VP

Half-Length Leggings (5 colors) – 1200 VP

Cropped Leggings (4 colors) – 1700 VP

Full-Length Leggings (4 colors) – 2000 VP

Slip-Ons (18 colors) – 1200 VP

High-Top Sneakers (18 colors) – 4000 VP

Cross-Band Sneakers (9 colors) – 3200 VP

Round Bag (18 colors) – 1200 VP

Beanie (10 colors) – 1300 VP

Branded Trucker Cap (5 colors) 1800 VP

Branded Sporty Cap (5 colors) 2200 VP

Branded Simple Cap (18 colors) 1300 VP

Paisley Cap (18 colors) 1500 VP

Wide Headband (9 colors) 600 VP

Round Sunglasses (4 colors) 1300 VP

Half-Rim Sunglasses (9 colors) – 1000 VP

Eye color (12 options) – 500 VP

Animations

The following Pre-Battle Poses and Throwing Styles are available in Pokemon Champions

Feisty Pose – 3500VP

Goofy Pose – 3500VP

Roaring Pose – 3500VP

Peace Pose – 2500VP

Dramatic Pose – 2500VP

Cutesy Pose- 2500VP

Yawning Pose – 1500 VP

Cool Pose – 1500 VP

Weepy Pose – 1500 VP

Shocked Pose – 500 VP

Cheery Pose – 500 VP

Gutsy Pose – -500 VP

Understated Throwing Style – 5000 VP

Superstar Throwing Style – 5000 VP

Macho Throwing Style – 5000 VP

Cute Style – 3500 VP

Dignified Style – 3500 VP

Left-Handed Style – 3500 VP

Sideways Style – 2000 VP

Confident Winner Victory Pose – 1500 VP

Poke Ball-Brandishing Winner – 1500 VP

Crowd-Loving Winner – 1500 VP

Gutsy Winner – 1500 VP

Battle Songs

The following Battle Music is currently available in Pokemon Champions