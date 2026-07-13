Palworld 1.0: Find Hardwood, best farming location

You might be either brand new to Palworld or an experienced player, but the recent 1.0 update has changed a lot of things.

One of those things in Hardwood. If you need Hardwood for your new crafting and base upgrades, then there’s one place in the game that’s best for you to farm it. Just beware, the area will have plenty of enemies above level 50.

For everything you need to know, find the best Hardwood farm location in Palworld 1.0, read through our full guide below.

Best Hardwood farming location – Palworld 1.0

If you want to farm Hardwood, you’ll find plenty of it on Sakurajima to the Northwest of the starting area.

This is the same island that has Moonflower Tower on it, a level 55 challenge. Moonflower Tower can be found at the coordinates -598,208 on the in-game map.

Sakurajima is, as the name implies, an island with a lot of sakura trees. These cherry blossom trees are a hardier wood than you’ll find close to the starting area, and that means they’re the best place to farm Hardwood.

There are dozens – if not hundreds – of sakura trees surrounding Moonflower Tower, but you’ll also find high-level Pals and an enemy base. Getting too close to these foes will put you at risk if you’re not already prepared to deal with high-level battles, so make sure you’re ready before going to farm.

If you are already able to handle the Pals in this area, setting up a base will enable you to have your worker Pals harvest Hardwood for you passively.