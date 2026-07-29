Palworld 1.0: Find World Tree Holy Water, best farming location

A lot of late-game crafting recipes are going to require one awkward-to-find resource: World Tree Holy Water.

The hint is in the name – you’ll find this resource within the World Tree – and therefore you’ll need to get inside first.

Make sure you get inside the World Tree first, and once you have access, we’ll be breaking down exactly where you can farm World Tree Holy Water fast in Palworld 1.0.

How to farm World Tree Holy Water fast – Palworld

This is a brand new resource added in Palworld 1.0, so it’s only natural that you’ll find it inside a newly added location, the World Tree.

World Tree Holy Water is actually dropped by a large number of Pals in the area that live around water. For example, if you head to the Within The Seal fast travel point – coordinates -1975,1363 – and then jump down into the valley below, you’ll find a small river running through. All of the Pals in this area will drop World Tree Holy Water, including the boss.

You can also head further into the center of the World Tree – coordinates -1718,1393 – and while there aren’t quite as many Pals nearby to harvest World Tree Holy Water from, you can find small Teafant statues that will grant you World Tree Holy Water when you interact with them.

In general, the fastest way to farm World Tree Holy Water in Palworld 1.0 is to stick to bodies of water within the World Tree and defeat Pals that you find. Most Pals will drop World Tree Holy Water, especially aquatic Pals, so keep fighting and you’ll gather hundreds of World Tree Holy Water in a relatively short time, as long as you’re strong enough to take them down easily.