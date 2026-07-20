Palworld 1.0: Find Pure Quartz, best farming location

Palworld 1.0 has changed a lot of locations of precious items and crafting materials, and you might find yourself searching for Pure Quartz.

This isn’t the easiest ore to locate in Palworld, but we have found one location where there’s plenty of it, if you’re willing to mine.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the best place in the game to harvest Pure Quartz fast in Palworld 1.0 and beyond.

How to farm Pure Quartz fast – Palworld

Pure Quartz needs to be mined, and the hardest part is knowing where the best place to mine it actually is. You need to head to the Astral Mountains part of the map, but there’s one particular location where you can find plenty of Pure Quartz easily.

You can find multiple Pure Quartz nodes available at coordinates -209,250. This is at the Southern edge of the snowy Astral Mountains biome, just North of the Garden Beneath the Cliffs fast travel point.

This is a mesa with multiple Pure Quartz nodes on top. You might need to take out some Pals so you can mine peacefully, but there are hundreds of Pure Quartz to mine here.

If you exhaust this area and still need more, you can continue exploring the Astral Mountains, as they are located across the island in the snow biome, but you’ll probably have more than you need as long as you revisit the same location to farm Pure Quartz whenever it respawns.