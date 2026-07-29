Palworld 1.0: Find Nightstar Sand, best farming location

If you’re attempting to build the best base possible in Palworld 1.0, you’re going to need a lot of materials and resources along the way.

Nightstar Sand is a new item added in Palworld 1.0, and while there is a location you can visit to just pick it up, it won’t spawn at all times of the day.

Nightstar Sand can also be dropped from some Pals, but if you want to reliably earn a lot of it, we’ve got the best Nightstar Sand farming location in Palworld 1.0 so you can grab as much of it as you need.

How to farm Nightstar Sand fast – Palworld

The first thing that you should know about Nightstar Sand is that its name is actually a pretty big hint as to where – or when – you’ll find it. Nightstar Sand only appears at night on a beach — stars have very little to do with it, actually.

You’ll need to visit the sandy beaches of Feybreak Island — to the Southwest of the starting area, coordinates -832,-867.

As long as you search during the night, you’ll see glowing spots all across the beaches of Feybreak Island. These glowing spots are all Nightstar Sand deposits; all you need to do is ride a swift Pal and run between shining spots to harvest Nightstar Sand.

You can do this across all of the beaches on Feybreak Island, as long as it’s the right time of day. We recommend using a swift – but not too large – Pal to mount up on and make it easy to get from point to point and harvest as much as you can before dawn.