Palworld 1.0: Find Mysterious Mushroom, best farming location

The Mysterious Mushroom is as mysterious as the name implies — at least its spawn location is in Palworld 1.0.

The full game release of Palworld has changed the spawn locations of many items, while adding totally new items to the crafting pool. If you start a new game now, you’ll likely encounter these items naturally. If you’re loading up a late-game save, it’ll leave you feeling stumped.

In this guide, we’re breaking down where you can find Mysterious Mushrooms and harvest loads of it fast in Palworld 1.0.

How to farm Mysterious Mushroom fast – Palworld

The Mysterious Mushroom can be found pretty close to the Hardwood farming location — it’s on Sakurajima Island. You’ll find this island far Northwest of the starting area.

Once on the island, head to the Southern edge and you’ll find large mushrooms everywhere. You can break these down with any weapon, but you should focus on the blue mushrooms.

The blue mushrooms in this area are much more likely to drop Mysterious Mushroom when damaged — though the standard Mushroom item is still a more common drop across both types, the blue ones just have an increased chance of getting what you want.