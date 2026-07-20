Palworld 1.0: Fastest flying mount Pals and how to capture them

Palworld has a massive world map, and if you want to be efficient about catching creatures and harvesting resources, a flying creature to ferry you around the map will be a massive plus.

Thus, you need the fastest flying mounts in the game, and we’ve listed them all here. Flying mounts are useful for almost every area in Palworld, but are required once you need to go to the Sunreach island, which floats in the Southeastern portion of the map. Some of the fastest mounts in the game can be found there, but not all of them.

First, we’re going to break down the fastest flying mounts you can capture early in the game, and then we’re going to explain the best flying mounts for the endgame. If you haven’t visited Sunreach yet, make sure to pick up our early game recommendations first. All that and more is in our full guide below.

Fastest early game flying mounts – Palworld

We have two swift flying mount Pal recommendations for players in the early-to-mid game, though “early” is subjective, as you’ll need to be at Technology Tree tier 29 to ride either of our suggestions.

How to catch Beakon

If you’re willing to go out of your way, you can catch a level 32 Beakon pretty early in the game, and that’ll allow you to travel through the skies at a decent speed. You just need to ensure you have access to tier 29 of the Technology Tree so you can unlock the Beakon Saddle.

If you head straight North of the starting area, you’ll find the Frostbound Mountains. Just to the West of the summit, you’ll find the Snowy Mountain Crossroads at the coordinates 94,-6. This is the exact location where we found a group of Beakon, and because it was night, they were all fast asleep, making them easy to sneak attack or capture.

How to catch Ragnahawk

Ragnahawk is another very swift flying pal, and while you can find it at the same level as Beakon, it requires a higher Technology Tree tier to ride it. You can unlock the Ragnahawk Saddle on tier 33 of the Technology Tree for three Technology Points.

You’ll be able to find Ragnahawk at level 32 around the volcano, which means you’ll need heat resistance. It took us some time to find Ragnahawk in the area as they patrol around the lava perimeter, but we found two just West of the Scorched Obsidian Watchtower at coordinates -496,-518.

Fastest late-game flying mounts – Palworld

These Pals are faster and more powerful than the competition, though they don’t necessarily have the stamina reserves to dash around the map. Regardless, these are our picks for the fastest Pals in the entire game. We’ll tell you where to find and how to capture these beasts, but we’ll assume you’re already endgame level and are prepared for the associated challenges.

How to catch Eidrolon

Eidrolon and its fiery Ignis counterpart are both incredibly speedy, and they can actually move even faster if you put them together in a party.

The base Eidrolon can easily be found as a boss encounter on the floating Sunreach Islands. They’re on Waterlily Gorge, West of the Crystalline Archipelago, coordinates -489,-1520.

Eidrolon Ignis is a similarly great flier, but can only be found within the World Tree, around coordinates -1674,1593.

These creatures actually get speed boosts when in a party with similar-type creatures that aren’t exactly the same, so stack a party full of powerful dragons – like the rest of the creatures in our list – and the Eidrolon get faster and faster, making it the overall fastest flying mount in the game.

How to catch Xenolord

Xenolord is one of the more complicated Pals to find and catch in the game, but it’s still worthwhile. First, you’ll need the Summoning Altar on Technology Tree tier 33, which costs three Ancient Technology Points.

Next, you must send Pals into high-risk Pal Expeditions. Astral Frost Cavern, Celestial Sakura Cavern, and Dark Cave of Feybreak all offer a chance of dropping Xenolord Slab Fragments, and you’ll need four of them.

You can use four of them to craft a Xenolord Slab on an Ancient Workbench. Offer this slab on the Summoning Altar and select Raid Area. This will bring you into a level 65 battle with a giant Xenolord. Defeating the monster will grant you a Huge Dark Egg, which you can then hatch into Xenolord.

That’s a lot of necessary steps to unlock the beast, but it will reward you with one of the most efficient fliers in the game.

How to catch Jetragon

Jetragon is also located on the floating islands of Sunreach, down in the Southeastern skies. This monster is actually a boss encounter, and you’ll be fighting two at once, both at level 70. Nothing to sniff at, even for an experienced Palworld player.

You can find Jetragon on the Northwest corner of the islands in a shiny cave, coordinates -553,-1333. You will need an already decent flying Pal in order to reach the Sunreach islands. But you’ll still need to reach Technology Tree tier 79 to craft Jetragon’s Missile Launcher, meaning that this should be seen as an endgame Pal exclusively.