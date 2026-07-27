How to get to the World Tree in Palworld 1.0

The World Tree has been looming over the land of Palpagos since it launched in early access, and now you can finally enter it in Palworld 1.0.

The World Tree is Palworld’s final area where you’ll finally be able to “finish” the game, and it requires a handful of steps before you can enter. This includes two raid boss encounters and a few items to collect. If you’ve already got a high-level team, this should be pretty easy.

For everything you need to get inside the World Tree in Palworld 1.0, just read through our full breakdown below.

Entering the World Tree requirements – Palworld

The World Tree is Palworld’s final area, and as a result, it’s also the most difficult place to access. It’s been looming on the horizon since Palworld first launched in early access, so it makes sense that finally entering the World Tree is such a momentous occasion.

In order to get inside, you’ll need to complete a short list of tasks first. These tasks aren’t too difficult for a high-level Pal Tamer – level 70 and above – but shouldn’t be tackled unless you’re fully prepared for tough endgame battles.

Discover Sunreach

Defeat Auri & Shaolong

Find the Deserted Islet

Find the Echoing Flute materials

Craft the Echoing Flute

Defeat and capture Panthalus

Now that you know what to do, we’re breaking it all down in more detail below.

Finding Sunreach, defeating Auri & Shaolong – Palworld

Sunreach is to the Southwest of the starting area, hovering to the Southeast of Feybreak Island. Sunreach is a floating archipelago, and while it’s not a particularly large area, it does require a decent flying Pal to ride in order to get there, and plenty of Stamina. We have a list of the fastest flying mount Pals you can use to reach Sunreach.

Once on Sunreach, head to the Watchtower on the Southeast island to remove the fog and uncover the map. As you explore the islands, you’ll see several beams of light shooting into the sky. At the bottom of each beam, you’ll find a switch you can interact with to disable the defense system.

Some switches will be out in the open; others will be located inside enemy base towers — you can use a strong flying pal to destroy the wall to enter the base from the top instead of climbing up from the bottom.

Disabling the defense system by activating every switch on Sunreach will cause the Tower in the center of the island to become accessible. This is where you’ll be able to battle Auri & Shaolong.

This is a pretty standard raid battle; just make sure you have plenty of ammo and Pals that specialize in Ice and Electric attacks. Once you’ve defeated Auri & Shaolong, you can talk to them, and Auri will give you the next steps to enter the World Tree. This will complete the Sunreacher questline.

Crafting the Echoing Flute with the Faded Schematic – Palworld

After speaking with Auri, you’ll be given a mission marker that will lead you to the Deserted Islet. There you’ll find an Ancient Civilization Researcher near the raid entrance for the Panthalus fight. You can’t immediately attempt the Panthalus fight, as you’ll first need the Echoing Flute. Speaking with the Ancient Civilization Researcher will give you the locations of four required materials on your map.

These materials are the Marine Echobone, the Silent Echobone, the Seafoam Echobone, and the Tidewind Echobone. The Ancient Civilization Researcher will also slip the Faded Schematic into your Key Items, so you can craft the Echoing Flute from any workbench immediately after you find the four materials.

Return to the Deserted Islet and speak with the Researcher again. You’ll now be able to use the Echoing Flute on the raid stone to begin a battle with Panthalus.

Defeating and capturing Panthalus – Palworld

Panthalus is weak against Electric attacks, but you should basically just bring your very strongest Pals in for this battle. A swift flying mount Pal is also recommended, as you can more easily avoid Panthalus’ tidal wave attacks. Shoot at the jewel on Panthalus’ head for extra damage.

You shouldn’t throw Pal Spheres at Panthalus, as you’ll be given the opportunity to catch it once it is defeated. Once it hits 1HP, Panthalus will fall to the ground, giving you a clear chance at catching it. It doesn’t seem possible to fail this capture.

Panthalus can be ridden around the overworld without crafting a saddle, and it is by far the largest Pal in the entire game. You now have the final piece necessary to access the World Tree. This will conclude the Panthalus questline.

Entering the World Tree – Palworld

With Panthalus in your party, head to the base of the World Tree, the Northernmost point of the map. Once you arrive, you can interact with the altar, and you’ll be allowed to access the World Tree, which includes a fancy new cutscene.

Upon entering the World Tree, you’ll be given the final missions of the game, which lead to the ultimate climax and a brand new area filled with unique Pals and materials. This will conclude the To The World Tree questline.