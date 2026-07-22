Palworld 1.0: Find Crude Oil, best farming methods

Crude Oil is one of many essential crafting materials in Palworld 1.0, but it’s also one of the most difficult to farm reliably.

Crude Oil is required for all kinds of crafting creations, but there are only two ways to reliably earn it, and one of those methods requires building an entire base just for it.

That might be needed, however. In this guide, we’re breaking down the best ways you can farm Crude Oil in Palworld 1.0, both with and without building a base for it.

Crude Oil farming base – Palworld

Harvesting Crude Oil is awkward, primarily because the only efficient way to do it is by building a base near oil deposits. One of the best places we’ve found to create a base is on the Sunlit Isle, directly East of the starting area.

The Sunlit Isle has three oil deposits on it, all of which can be reached with a single base. You’ll need to build Crude Oil Extractors on top of the oil deposits. Although some players have reported being able to place two Crude Oil Extractors on a single oil deposit, we didn’t find this to be the case in this area. The Crude Oil Extractor can be found on Technology Tree tier 50,

Each Crude Oil Extractor will require electricity to power it, so ensure you stock the base with Pals that generate electricity and pylons to keep equipment powered. This is, in our opinion, the best location to farm Crude Oil passively, but you can also go seek out Crude Oil by yourself.

Oil Rig raids – Palworld

There are several Oil Rigs found across Palpagos, and the enemies you find on them often drop Crude Oil. Additionally, Oil Rigs have several chests you can find, and they will also often reward you with Crude Oil.

If you just need a small amount of Crude Oil, it might be a better idea to visit the Oil Rig to defeat enemies, but long-term, a base that can harvest Crude Oil will be essential.