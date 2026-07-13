Palworld 1.0: How to craft Wooden Boards

Even if you’re an experienced, late-game player in Palworld, the new Wooden Board requirement might take you by surprise.

Long story short, Wooden Boards are now required for countless crafting creations in Palworld 1.0, and even though it’s an early-game item, if you’re loading into an early access save file, you might find you’ve sailed right past it, and now you need to earn it all over again.

It’s easy, though, and in this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to craft Wooden Boards in Palworld 1.0.

Unlocking the Wooden Boards recipe and crafting them – Palworld

The reason you might’ve missed the Wooden Boards recipe is that it’s actually a level 15 item on the Technology tree — which you probably sailed past and ignored dozens of hours ago, if you’re an experienced player.

Wooden Boards are a newly added requirement for dozens of items, new and old, so you’ll need to scroll down to Technology tree tier 15 and unlock the Wooden Board recipe with 1 Technology Point.

Wooden Boards can be crafted with 10 Wood, 5 Fiber, and 1 Nail. You probably already have an abundance of those items, so all you need is a Primitive Workbench and some Pals to get to work.