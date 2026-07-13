Palworld 1.0: How to craft Cryogenic Coolant

There are dozens of new items to craft and materials required for them in Palworld 1.0, and one of the more important ones is Cryogenic Coolant.

Cryogenic Coolant is a middle-man crafting material. You won’t be able to find this out in the world at some magical location, instead, you’ll be crafting it. And it’s not as easy as setting up a Primitive Workbench and getting busy, either.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about getting Cryogenic Coolant for your crafting projects in Palworld 1.0.

How to unlock the Cryogenic Coolant crafting recipe – Palworld

The Cryogenic Coolant recipe is on the Technology tree, and it costs two Technology points.

It’s on Technology tree tier 31, and it’ll be needed for a large variety of crafting recipes from that tier onwards.

How to craft Cryogenic Coolant – Palworld

You can’t just rock up to a Primitive or even High-Quality Workbench and create Cryogenic Coolant. First, you’ll need to craft a Production Assembly Line, which requires a lot of Ingots — 100, to be precise. In addition, you’ll need a power generator of some type to make it work.

Once you have the Production Assembly Line ready, you can craft Cryogenic Coolant with 1x Aquatic Pal Fluids and 1x Ice Organ.

You’ll need those materials for each Cryogenic Coolant you want, meaning you might want to go to an ice area to farm ice Pals for the Ice Organs. The same goes for the Aquatic Pal Fluids, if you haven’t defeated many water Pals.