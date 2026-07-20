Palworld 1.0: Find Coralum Ore, best farming methods

Coralum Ore makes Coralum Ingots, and you’ll need dozens – if not hundreds – of those in order to build everything you need in Palworld 1.0.

Coralum Ore is frustrating because despite being a type of ore, you don’t actually mine it. There are no easy locations in the world map to visit to simply start farming Coralum Ore, and it’s actually a bit more complicated than you might expect.

There are several ways to get Coralum Ore, but none of them are easy. We’re going to break down all the things you can do – actively and passively – to farm Coralum Ore in Palworld 1.0.

The Whalaska Coralum farm method – Palworld

This method revolves around Whalaska, one of the only creatures in the game that drops Coralum. Get used to seeing it, because you’re going to need a lot of them.

Catching Whalaska

Whalaska drops Coralum Ore, and it’s one of the only ways you can get Coralum Ore. You can find Whalaska on the Isle of the Glacial Core, coordinates 139,640.

To make it easier to get more Coralum in the future, you should catch as many Whalaska as you can find.

Breeding Whalaska

Now that you’ve caught Whalaska, take them back to your base and start breeding them to make Whalaska eggs. Breed as many as you can and hatch as many as you can. If you haven’t already built an area to breed and hatch multiple sets of eggs at a time, this is your opportunity.

Butchering Whalaska

Now that you’ve bred and hatched Whalaska, you can butcher them. Either individually, or you can set up a Pal Disassembly Conveyor to harvest multiple Whalaska at a time. Each Whalaska butchered will give you multiple Coralum Ore.

Yes, you do need to manually hatch the eggs and turn on the butchering machine, but those minor issues aside, this is by far the most efficient way to farm and harvest Coralum Ore without investing all of your time into it.

The Salvage and Fishing Pond methods – Palworld

Without Whalaska, there are just two methods of farming Coralum. One is time consuming and boring, the other can be done passively while you’re doing other activities.

Salvage spots

First, catch a Jellroy with the Jellroy Drop passive skill. This will increase the amount of items you earn from salvaging by 55%.

Now head out to salvage points floating in the water surrounding Feybreak Island, and use Powerful Fishing Magnets to harvest them — you’ll need to be riding a Water-type Pal (like Whalaska) and have a fishing rod equipped for this to work. With Jellroy in your party, you’ll receive boosted rewards, and the points around Feybreak Island should reward you with Coralum Ore.

Large Fishing Pond

Finally, one last passive method. You can build a Large Fishing Pond at your base – or multiple, as many as you have space for – and you can use Deluxe Bait to fish for the Large Fish Shadows. These Large Fish Shadows sometimes reward you with Whalaska, Whalaska Ignis, and Coralum Ore. It’s not a large – or even guaranteed – amount, but you can accomplish it passively without too much stress.

The only thing to note is that the Large Fishing Hole does require Coralum Ingots to craft, meaning you’ll need to have sourced a decent amount of Coralum Ore before using this method.