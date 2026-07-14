Palworld 1.0: Find Chromite, best farming location

Chromite is one of many incredibly precious resources you’ll need to harvest, and the best locations to do so have changed in Palworld 1.0.

Chromite is required to craft a bunch of late-game items that you’ll need to progress, so we’re breaking down the steps you need to take to farm Chromite fast.

Just read through our guide below, and we’re breaking down where to find Chromite and how to maximize the amount of it you receive in Palworld 1.0.

How to farm Chromite fast – Palworld

Chromite can only be farmed from dungeons and boss arenas if you have a Metal Detector in your inventory — this can be found on tier 58 of the Technology tree, and requires a Production Assembly Line II to craft.

If you want to farm Chromite quickly, you should also catch a Smokie Pal and have it out and following you around while mining Chromite. Smokie’s Active Skill can double the amount of Chromite you mine, and Smokie is a fairly common Pal in this area, so make sure to catch one as early as possible.

Best Chromite farming location – Palworld

Chromite is found on Feybreak Island, located Southwest of Mount Obsidian and the starting area.

In the center of the island, you’ll find the Shield Dragon Tunnel fast travel point and the nearby Silvegis boss area. Silvegis – a double boss battle – is just inside the tunnel entrance marked by the fast travel point. You’ll need to take out both monsters before harvesting Chromite, and they’re level 62, so be prepared.

Once you’ve defeated Silvegis, equip the Metal Detector and walk around the boss arena. This will cause Chromite spawns to pop out of the ground, which you can harvest with a Pickaxe. Remember, having Smokie by your side will vastly increase the amount of Chromite you can harvest.

Chromite is often found in boss arenas – like this one – and dungeons, so you should be sure to take out your Metal Detector and check for Chromite whenever you take out a boss or aimlessly explore a dungeon.