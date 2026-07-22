Palworld 1.0: Find Ancient Lava, best farming location

Ancient Lava is a strange resource, but an essential one in Palworld 1.0.

Ancient Lava is located in basically just one place in the entire open world of Palpagos, so if you don’t know where to find it, you’ll be left wandering in circles.

In this guide, we’re breaking down exactly where you can find and farm Ancient Lava so you’ll have enough for all of your creations in Palworld 1.0 and beyond.

How to farm Ancient Lava fast – Palworld

Much like other Ancient materials – like Ancient Bark – Ancient Lava is only available on one of the wildlife sanctuaries, and in this case it’s Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2, located South of Sakurajima at coordinates -672,-132.

Ancient Lava can be harvested from these nodes, which are the same color as the literal lava covering this Wildlife Sanctuary. Like other Wildlife Sanctuaries, you’ll have to watch for level 80 drones that patrol the area, and this particular sanctuary will require heat resistance to explore freely.

The Ancient Lava mining points can be found all over the island, but the drones will make your farming difficult. As long as you can stay out of their spotlights – or you destroy them entirely, if you’re high level enough – you’ll be able to collect as much Ancient Lava as you need.