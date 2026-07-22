Palworld 1.0: Find Ancient Bone, best farming location

If you’re looking to become the very best Pal trainer in the land of Palpagos, you’ll probably need Ancient Bone at some point in your journey through Palworld 1.0.

Ancient versions of crafting resources are often the toughest to find and will spawn in very limited locations. That’s no different for Ancient Bones, as you can only find them in one place across the entire map. The worst part is that the place isn’t exactly friendly.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to efficiently farm Ancient Bone as fast as possible in Palworld 1.0 and beyond.

How to farm Ancient Bone fast – Palworld

Ancient Bone is much like other Ancient materials, in that it can only be found in one place: a Wildlife Sanctuary.

Not any Wildlife Sanctuary, but Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3, located in the Northeast portion of the map, coordinates 652,626. You’ll see it if you head Northeast from the Sandstone Plateau Watchtower.

When you arrive, you’ll find what appear to be monster or Pal ribcages lying around on the ground. These are actually resource nodes that you can mine just like any other. Just wear it down with some damage, and it’ll begin to spawn Ancient Bones.

Just beware that level 80 drones will be scanning the area, and they’ll shoot you down if you fall into their red spotlights. If you’re powerful enough to defeat them, it’ll make farming the area much easier; otherwise, you just have to keep dodging while grabbing the resources you need.