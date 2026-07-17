Palworld 1.0: Find Ancient Bark, best farming location

Ancient Bark is another one of dozens of crafting materials you’ll need to seek out to progress in Palworld.

It’s required for a variety of furniture, weapons, and more, and there’s basically only one place in the Palpagos Islands where you can find it.

In this guide, we’re explaining everything you need to know to acquire Ancient Bark and fast in Palworld 1.0.

How to farm Ancient Bark fast – Palworld

Ancient Bark basically appears in only one location: inside Wildlife Sanctuary 1.

You might not have even visited this area yet. It’s located Southwest of the starting area, just across the sea, and can easily be visited by riding a water or flying pal over. Or you can swim, though that’ll take a while.

If you haven’t visited the Wildlife Sanctuaries before, you should know that there are level 80 Security Drones that will gun you down if they spot you.

Once you’re on the island, look around for these light tree stumps. They don’t look like a good source of materials, but they’re the only thing you can get Ancient Bark from.

You can harvest Ancient Bark by using any weapon you wish on the tree stump. It spawns all over the island in basically every location, so explore the island and dodge the Security Drone to harvest Ancient Bark.