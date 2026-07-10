Palworld 1.0 patch notes: 9 biggest changes

Palworld 1.0 is by far the biggest patch to ever happen to the game, and there are more massive changes than you can shake a Pal at.

Palworld has reworked almost every major mechanic in both major and minor ways, added brand new areas, new Pals, increased the level cap, added new ways to increase the strength of your character and Pals — and that really is just the beginning.

In this breakdown, we’re listing off what we think are the 9 biggest changes to happen in Palworld’s 1.0 patch, and you can find the full patch notes below, too.

Increased level cap

Players can now level up all the way to level 80, and a huge variety of new unlockable technologies have been added too.

New areas

The new area of Sunreach is here, adding dozens of floating islands above the main world of Palpagos. In addition, the World Tree is now finally accessible, which will reveal some of Palworld’s key secrets. If that’s not enough, you’ll find new points of interest across the world in the form of Ancient Ruins, Watchtowers, islands, settlements, and more.

72 new Pals

72 brand new Pals are now available, and they can be found across Palpagos. Obvious places to search for them are Sunreach and the World Tree, naturally, but Pal spawns have been rebalanced across the world for a more natural-feeling progression curve. Pals are also now easier to catch on average, thanks to some tweaks and adjustments.

Improved Tower Bosses

Tower Bosses were the most important opponents to take down during Palworld’s early access phase, and that’s still true now, but you might want to go back and fight them all over again. Each Tower Boss has a new environment, rebalanced difficulty, and brand new battle strategies. The time limit has been reduced to five minutes for brevity, but the difficulty has been changed accordingly.

New everything

New items, equipment, armor, weapons — you name it, Palworld 1.0 has it. If you felt like you were reaching the limits of your strength in the early access version of the game, you’ll find that Palworld 1.0 has unlocked a new level to basically every aspect of your character.

Pal Awakenings and Mutations

Pals can now undergo Awakening, allowing their strength to rise to new levels. This requires Radiant Gems harvested from the World Tree, but it is a great way to keep levelling up once you’ve reached the endgame. In addition, you’ve always been able to breed Pals, but now breeding them can result in new Mutations. Mutated Pal eggs have higher stats and unique passive skills, meaning you can now breed much more powerful creatures than those you find in the wild.

Massive base building overhaul

You can now build bases on the coast and even at sea. In addition, you can faux greenery to make things look more attractive, and there is a huge number of new furniture pieces and base tiles so you can customize the base of your dreams — while leaving plenty of space for the Pals to work, of course.

Raids have also seen a big overhaul, and a new Raid event has been added for bases that include a Gold Coin Assembly Line. You will also find that base defenses no longer use ammo, but enemies are less likely to get stuck while raiding.

Visual and audio overhaul

Graphics have been improved across the board, with new material shaders and textures lending the entire world a more natural, polished feel that you’ll appreciate once you see it in person. Sound effects have also been updated across the board, with minor bugs fixed.

Loads of reworked mechanics

There are honestly too many reworked and changed mechanics to mention. Pal abilities, combat, movement, catching, breeding, Raids, the UI, and so much more, we couldn’t possibly mention here. The bottom line is this: Palworld 1.0 is practically a new game, and you should start fresh to see all of the improvements for yourself.

Full Palworld 1.0 patch notes

You can read the full Palworld 1.0 patch notes for yourself on the game’s Steam page, but be warned, it’s a long list, and you might be better off just trying the game’s changes for yourself. Palworld 1.0 is out now on Steam.