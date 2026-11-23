Looking for The Ocean View Hotel in GTA 6?

Returning from GTA: Vice City, The Ocean View Hotel is one of the most recognisable returning landmarks in the game. It’s also the location of one of the items included in the Grand Theft Auto 6 Vintage Vice City pack.

In this guide, we’ll show you where the hotel is, and what you can expect to find there.

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Where Is Ocean View Hotel in GTA 6?

Much like it’s real life counterpart, The Clevelander Hotel, the Ocean View hotel can be found on Vice City’s waterfront. Head to the location on the map in the image above to find the hotel. You won’t be able to miss the huge glowing signs at the front of the hotel, or the procession of supercars that are regularly parked outside it.

You can access this part of the map as soon as you get free access to the open world at the beginning of Chapter 1.

Ocean View Hotel Vintage Vice City car

The main reason you should visit the Ocean View Hotel in GTA 6, outside of a bit of GTA: Vice City nostalgia, is to pick up one of the cars that is included in the Grand Theft Auto 6 Ultimate Edition. The ’55 Rapid Stainer, which was included as part of the more expensive version of the game, can be found outside The Ocean View hotel.

This is a reference to a similar car that’s parked outside the real hotel in Miami, as well as the car that was parked outside The Ocean View in GTA: Vice City.